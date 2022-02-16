And by the end of the meet, only one team seemed to be on the Bulldogs’ level: their sister school, National Cathedral, which won or finished in second place in all 12 of the girls’ events.

The two programs — which combined for nine first-place finishes, and by far the most noise on the pool deck — captured respective wins in the first D.C. state swimming meet Wednesday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Aquatic Center in Landover.

“It’s hard for us, because we don’t have a lot of championship meets where we can really swim together, but we swam well as one collective unit,” St. Albans senior Fletcher Shaw said. “This is great. We already practice together every day, as if we’re one team.”

National Cathedral’s strength and depth was best exemplified in the 500-yard freestyle, in which an Eagle finished first, second and third. Sabrina Perry was proud of what her senior class accomplished in its final meet.

“One of the things our grade’s been told all year is that we’re the ones who have to reinstate all the traditions and set the tone, because most of the people in high school right now have never been on a high school swim team,” Perry said. “So hopefully, with our fingerprint next year and in the years beyond, our team will continue to do this even without us.”

National Cathedral scored 517 points, finishing well ahead of St. John’s (370 points) and Sidwell Friends (283 points).

The St. Albans boys (492 points) commanded the individual races long after their opening win, with freshman Charlie Greenwood (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and junior Zach Cantrell (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) comfortably winning their events. Gonzaga (371 points) and St. Anselm’s (274 points) rounded out the top three boys’ teams.

“As we started to get first and second in almost every event, we got a lot more excited — we kind of saw it coming as the meet went on,” said Cantrell, who was named most outstanding swimmer on the boys’ side.

While Maret sent just three swimmers to the meet, resulting in the quietest presence on the deck, the Frogs had the day’s highest success rate, as two members of their cohort combined to win four individual events — Emily Noll in the girls’ 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and Xavier Orlic in the boys’ 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle.

The duo’s margins of victory were atypical of the events they competed in, with Noll’s 17-second win in the 200 freestyle (1:56.24) standing out as the day’s most lopsided performance. Noll, a senior, was awarded the girls’ most outstanding swimmer trophy.

“What you saw today is a culmination of all of that club training, summer league training, middle and high school training,” Maret Coach Crosby Treadwell said. “There is a difference between the gap in their races and the gap in the other races. Those are two of the most exemplary swimmers that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching.”

The meet, added to the local slate this year, did not permit spectators, as has been the case with most D.C.-area championship swim meets this year.

