Markgraf’s male counterpart, Brian McBride, who has overseen the men’s program since January 2020, made $369,252 — 40 percent less than Markgraf.

Story continues below advertisement

Markgraf, though, is also the USSF’s head of women’s soccer, which calls for regular interaction with the National Women’s Soccer League, and Concacaf and FIFA, the regional and global governing bodies, respectively. She is also a spokeswoman for the USSF on women’s issues, a federation spokesman said.

Vlatko Andonovski, coach of the top-ranked women’s team, had a base salary of $347,597 in 2020 and received $390,014 overall — the first public record of his earnings since Markgraf hired him in the fall of 2019.

Advertisement

As part of preparations for Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying tournament this summer in Monterrey, Mexico, the U.S. team will host the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup, starting Thursday in Carson. Andonovski’s contract runs through the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Story continues below advertisement

His predecessor, Jill Ellis, had a base of $516,000 in her final year (2019). After stepping down as coach shortly after winning a second World Cup title, Ellis remained on the USSF payroll in 2020 as an ambassador and collected $442,598.

Her responsibilities included growing the women’s game and helping oversee a mentorship program for aspiring female coaches. Her contract expired in March 2021, and she is now president of the NWSL’s San Diego Wave.

Players on the U.S. women’s team, who are in a long-standing pay dispute with the federation, received about $255,000 apiece in 2020, including bonuses. In 2019, they earned about $470,000, but that included bonuses for winning the World Cup. (The men’s team players have a separate collective bargaining agreement and don’t collect salaries.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The tax documents also show the USSF paid $112,606 to John Cone, husband of federation president Cindy Parlow Cone. As a sports science educator, John Cone has done business with the USSF for 17 years, predating his wife’s appointment as the federation’s vice president in 2019 and president in 2020 following Carlos Cordeiro’s resignation.

Cordeiro is challenging her in the March 5 election. It’s an unpaid position.

The federation spent $66,000 on lobbying efforts in Washington — $49,400 in 2019 and $16,600 in 2020 — to help counter claims made by the women’s team in the pay dispute, the tax documents show.