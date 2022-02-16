Age, however, necessitates change. Lloyd has retired. The others are active, some past their prime. And with another World Cup 17 months away, Coach Vlatko Andonovski will use the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup as a proving ground for younger players.

The corps includes Washington Spirit teammates Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman, plus Sophia Smith and Margaret Purce, whose average age is the same as their combined U.S. appearances (23). They’re joined by veterans Lynn Williams and Mallory Pugh.

The five stars they’re replacing have scored 411 goals in 1,029 international matches.

Aside from Lloyd, the marquee players remain very much in the mix. For now, though, they will stand down as others welcome a golden chance.

“I want to give them maximum minutes so we can evaluate every aspect of their game,” Andonovski said. The top-ranked Americans will face the Czech Republic on Thursday and New Zealand on Sunday, both in Carson, then host Iceland next Wednesday in Frisco, Tex.

Andonovski’s goal is to continue assessing capabilities of inexperienced players leading to roster decisions for the Concacaf W Championship in July — a tournament in Mexico that will determine four automatic berths in next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and at least one slot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The glamorous forwards aren’t the only ones missing from the SheBelieves Cup. Defender Abby Dahlkemper and midfielders Sam Mewis and Lindsey Horan are recovering from injuries, left back Crystal Dunn is pregnant, and midfielder Julie Ertz is out for undisclosed reasons.

The most experienced players in camp are Pugh, who is seeking to rejuvenate her international career; goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who is returning from an Olympic injury; defenders Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett; and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Morgan Gautrat.

Thirteen of the 23 on the roster have played fewer than 25 international games.

“You want to learn, grow and do everything you can to get the call into the next camp,” said 24-year-old defender Alana Cook, who has appeared in four U.S. matches. “Obviously right now, we are focused on making the qualifying roster. You’re looking big picture and you’re looking day-to-day: What can I do to show my skills and to get better?”

Andonovski began taking a younger approach late last year after an uninspiring third-place finish by his seasoned squad at the Olympics. He invited several less experienced players for a two-game tour of Australia in November and for a 10-day camp last month in Austin.

Most of the SheBelieves Cup roster came from those gatherings.

“I’m glad that’s Vlatko’s job to worry about the future and the team and all the pieces,” said Spirit captain Andi Sullivan, 26, who has played for the U.S. team 22 times. “It’s a stressful environment in the best way. It really challenges you.”

Andonovski, Sullivan said, has been “consistent in what he is looking for from people here, people in the [National Women’s Soccer League] and just constantly raising the level no matter where you are and who you are. There is always an opportunity.”

By no means, Andonovski said, have Rapinoe, Morgan and the other famous players been phased out. But, he added, they are not automatic selections, either.

“It doesn’t mean that all these players are just going to come back in the next camp because they’ve done well a year ago and two years ago,” Andonovski said. “There’s a reason why we’re not calling [former stars] Mia Hamm or Julie Foudy in camp, right? The same goes here: They need to perform. They need to play well in their [NWSL] markets and show that they can still contribute and be valuable for the national team.”

The tournament will provide a big opportunity for Catarina Macario, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder for French power Olympique Lyonnais who, for a change, will not be overshadowed by the veterans. Spirit attacker Ashley Sanchez, also 22, is in prime position to leave an impression, too

Still, there is an older presence, led by Sauerbrunn, who, with her next appearance, will reach 200 in her storied career. She will turn 37 this summer. When Sauerbrunn made her U.S. debut in 2008, Rodman was 5.

“Going from seeing them on TV and looking up to them to being in training with them is weird to think about,” Rodman said. “But once you are in the environment and on the field with them, it doesn’t feel like your role model. It feels like a teammate, and you just want to learn with them rather than from them. You are doing it together.”

Rodman, 19, was initially not chosen for the SheBelieves Cup roster — she was invited to train with the team only — but Dahlkemper’s back injury opened a spot. Two weeks ago, the NWSL rookie of the year — and one of its most exciting players — signed a four-year deal worth at least $1.1 million.

Rodman has thrived with youth national teams but has yet to make a senior appearance. Last month’s camp was her first.

In all likelihood, she will play at least once in the SheBelieves Cup, which, because of tournaments elsewhere in the world, will offer lighter competition than usual. The No. 24 Czech Republic and No. 16 Iceland have never qualified for the World Cup, and No. 22 New Zealand has not won a World Cup match in five appearances.

Despite the absences of both famous U.S. personnel and high-end opponents, there is one constant in American camp.

“The personalities and history is interwoven, so the standard for this team is so high, no matter what,” Sullivan said. “Some of the individual personalities may be different, but the standard and level is always pushing, and that’s because the foundation of this team has been built for a long time. In a way, it feels like business as usual.”