Indiana scored 74 points in the paint and shot 54.2 percent as Washington simply couldn’t defend the interior. The Pacers knew it, and so did Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr., who went with a small lineup during a long stretch of the third quarter. At one point, Terry Taylor attacked the rim with his left hand and dunked on Kyle Kuzma, who was hit in the face in the process. He then came back with layups on the next two Indiana possessions.

“They’re dynamic. They attack. They play downhill,” said Unseld, who noted poor rebounding and one-on-one defense. “But we got to do a better job of walling off. Allowing the guys to continuously get in our paint is a problem. Some of that was transition, of course. That type of number, 74 points, you’re not going to win a lot of nights.”

The Wizards’ defensive issues put them in a 13-point hole in the fourth, but they chipped away, trimming the margin to 95-94 after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s three-pointer.

But when the Wizards needed a late stop, they simply couldn’t get it. The game’s key possession came with the Pacers clinging to a two-point lead and Tyrese Haliburton doing what he did most of the night — driving hard to the basket before finding an open teammate for a dunk. In this case, his no-look pass connected with Oshae Brissett (17 points), who converted for a four-point lead with 21.3 seconds remaining.

“We’ve just got to do a better job with our individual one-on-one defense,” Kuzma said. “It boils down to all of us. There was a point in time during the game everybody got beat once or twice. You’ve got to just take more ownership on that end of the floor.”

Haliburton, who came over from Sacramento at the trade deadline, posted 21 points and 14 assists. Terry Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Tristan Thompson added 17 off the bench. Six players scored in double digits for the Pacers.

Kuzma continued his scorching play with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, his third straight game with at least 20 points. Caldwell-Pope finished with 27, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re not going to give in,” Kuzma said. “We know we’re without [Bradley Beal], and we don’t really know the status of [Kristaps Porzingis]. But individually, collectively as a team we’re not just out there trying to tank away games and give in how we used to do prior to a couple of weeks ago in the season. We want to fight to the end. We want to be able to compete every single night . . . and we’ve been doing that.”

Here is what to know about Wednesday’s game:

Porzingis’s debut on hold

Porzingis won’t make his Wizards debut until after the all-star break, Unseld said. The team’s biggest trade deadline acquisition will miss Thursday’s game against Brooklyn as he heals from a bone bruise. Porzingis traveled to Indiana and was limited in the morning’s shoot-around.

The Wizards also were without Daniel Gafford (conditioning) and Rui Hachimura (ankle). This was the second game Gafford has missed after being cleared from the health and safety protocols.

“It’s always an individual base, degree of his symptoms, the duration, all those things play into it,” Unseld said about Gafford. “We go upon the recommendation of our medical team, and as we’ve ramped him up, evaluating him and how he’s responded to that stimulus is why we made the decision we made.

“So I think just out of an abundance of caution, but I do want him out there. I think it’s important to make sure he’s in a good place physically before we throw him out there.”

Haliburton makes impact

Unseld, like many others, said he was surprised the Kings traded Haliburton at the deadline. Sacramento got two-time all-star Domantas Sabonis.

Haliburton, 21, has sparkled since coming east, and Unseld said he is a difficult cover because he has extended range and can flourish on the pick-and-roll.

“It’s interesting because I’m a bit shocked by the trade, in all honesty,” Unseld said. “He’s a terrific young talent.”

