The Lakers said that X-rays on Davis’s ankle were negative and that he will undergo an MRI on Thursday. Following Davis’s departure, LeBron James led a second-half comeback by scoring 15 of his team-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to down the Jazz.

“It’s very deflating to see A.D. go down the way he did,” Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. “[At halftime], he was just shaking his head about, really, everything. What it felt like and being frustrated looking like he’s going to miss some time again.”

While the Lakers are off until Feb. 25, Davis is probably facing another extended injury absence. The eight-time all-star missed more than two months with an Achilles’ injury last season before suffering a groin strain during Game 4 of a first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns. Davis also missed more than a month with a knee sprain earlier this season, an injury that kept him off the all-star team for the first time since 2012-13, his rookie campaign.

Davis’s latest setback represents another major complication for the Lakers (27-31), who are the West’s ninth seed after entering the season as conference favorites. James and company have one of the NBA’s toughest schedules after the break, and they were counting on Davis to help drive a late-season push.

“Obviously sickening to see A.D. go down in that fashion,” James said. “I hated to see him in that fashion. Any time you see a guy with crutches, it’s not a good sign. … Time heals all. It’s an unfortunate play, an unfortunate event. He will get back as soon as he can. Nothing to rush.”

The Lakers’ defensive efficiency ranking has dropped from first in 2020-21 to 16th this season, and Davis’s absence will further stretch a threadbare front line. Veteran centers Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan haven’t brought much to the table, and James could find himself logging additional time as a small ball center, as he did when Davis was out from mid-December to mid-January.

Offensively, James, Davis and Russell Westbrook haven’t fully meshed, in part because Davis has shot poorly from the midrange and beyond the arc. Davis has averaged 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, but the shooting rhythm he enjoyed during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run has eluded him.

Despite their subpar record, chemistry questions and depth concerns, the Lakers stood pat at last week’s trade deadline. That decision, which felt like an acknowledgment that Los Angeles couldn’t tinker its way back into the West’s contender class, placed the burden on James, Davis and Westbrook to reverse this season’s momentum. Without Davis, the calculus only gets trickier, and James said that he was approaching the challenge with a “day-to-day” mentality.

While Vogel was able to guide the Lakers into the playoffs despite significant injuries to James and Davis last season, his current predicament is far more challenging. Los Angeles had built itself an early season cushion in the standings last year, and Vogel had a deeper roster. An offseason trade for Westbrook sent out three rotation players in Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, and it also forced the Lakers to fill in the gaps with minimum-salary contributors.

Even with a healthy Davis, the Lakers were going to have a difficult time digging out of the West’s play-in picture, as they trail the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets by six games. Now, it’s possible that the Lakers could fall out of the play-in mix and into the lottery, with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs all threatening to pass them in the standings if Davis is unable to make a speedy recovery.

