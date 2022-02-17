That ultimately didn’t matter Thursday night, when the Capitals got two goals from Garnet Hathaway to erase a late deficit and claim a 5-3 win over the lowly Philadelphia Flyers.

With the Flyers ahead 3-2 after Gerry Mayhew’s second goal of the night with 3:51 left, Hathaway took over, knotting the score at 3 with 2:57 to go when he got a piece of a John Carlson shot from the point. He beat Flyers goalie Martin Jones again for the winner with 1:12 left, depositing a slick feed from Carl Hagelin after a brutal Flyers turnover behind the net. Carlson added an empty-netter to set the final score.

“These are big points for us right now. Everything is not going as smoothly as we all hope, but through those times where you don’t feel like you got your 'A' game, to come away with wins is just as important,” Carlson said.

Two nights after he led the way to a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators, Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves to deny the Flyers, who have lost four in a row, stand seventh in the Metropolitan Division and have had losing streaks of 13 and 10 games. Jones made 20 saves.

“I think Nashville was one of [Samsonov’s] best games I’ve seen him play — and this one is good, too,” Carlson said. “Huge stops at big times and weathered the storm and gave us a chance to regroup ourselves and come back out for the third — and that’s what you want every night.”

After an uninspired start, defenseman Michal Kempny gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 1:25 left in the first period on a slap shot through traffic from the blue line. It was Kempny’s first goal since he scored twice against Vancouver on Oct. 25, 2019. After he dealt with three major leg injuries and a stint in the American Hockey League, Thursday was his eighth game of the season. He faced the Flyers after Justin Schultz suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday in Nashville.

The Flyers tied it at 1 on Mayhew’s power-play goal 8:54 into the second period. Northern Virginia native Joe Snively then continued his strong play for the Capitals, scoring his fourth goal in as many games. The 26-year-old rookie converted his own rebound at 12:49. His goal gave the Capitals a power-play tally in three straight games, matching their season high.

“He finds the way to make a difference,” Coach Peter Laviolette said.

The Flyers’ Travis Sanheim tied the score at 2 with a transition goal with 58.4 seconds left in the middle period. That led to Mayhew’s go-ahead goal in the third, but Hathaway — with the help of a strong effort from the rest of the fourth line — turned the tables and sent the sputtering Flyers to yet another loss.

“It’s more expected right now with how they play the game,” Laviolette said of the fourth line. “They’ve done an excellent job the last couple years. They have a good identity. What you see from them is a good identity and they bring that pretty consistently on a nightly basis and they are able to produce as well.”

The Capitals don’t play again until next Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, so Washington will take Friday through Sunday off. The Capitals will return to practice Monday.

“We wanted to have a game that we could look back on after the break and say, ‘That was great; let’s continue to build off that,’ ” Hathaway said. “Up until the third, I think we weren’t happy with it, and we had a long talk in the third with what we had to do to be happy with it because we were on the verge of letting it slip away.”

The Rangers game was set to be the Capitals’ first coming out of the Olympic break, but that changed when the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games in December.

Here is what else to know about Thursday’s game:

Questionable instigator call

Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk racked up 17 penalty minutes in the second period for his fight with Scott Laughton. Van Riemsdyk didn’t like Laughton’s high hit on Kempny along the boards and dropped the gloves.

Van Riemsdyk was given five minutes for fighting, two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct. Laughton got five minutes for fighting. With van Riemsdyk in the penalty box, the Flyers tied the score at 1 on Mayhew’s first goal.

Scott Laughton and Trevor van Riemsdyk tussle. pic.twitter.com/m3yUfyi5KK — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 18, 2022

Sprong sits

Winger Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch, and Brett Leason replaced him in the lineup. Sprong’s most recent goal came Feb. 1 at Pittsburgh, and he had been on a line with Lars Eller and Connor McMichael in recent games. His lack of productivity combined with defensive lapses led him to be taken out of the lineup; Leason played his first game since Feb. 10 at Montreal.

Vanecek progresses

Goalie Vitek Vanecek was on the ice for the morning skate Thursday. It was the first time he had worked with the Capitals’ main practice group since he suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 1.

The Czech netminder is progressing, but the Capitals aren’t rushing his return. The details of his injury have not been disclosed, but Laviolette has described the recovery process as one similar to the concussion protocol.