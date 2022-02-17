Kay faces 20 years to life in prison on a charge of drug distribution resulting in death and up to 20 years on a drug conspiracy charge. Skaggs’s family is also suing the Angels and Kay over the pitcher’s death.

Following several days of testimony, including from a former all-star and other ballplayers, the jury of 10 women and two men began deliberating around midday Thursday after blistering closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. It returned with a verdict before 4 p.m.

“This case was about one person … Eric Kay,” assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Beran said in her closing argument.

Defense attorney Michael Molfetta told the jury the government had tunnel vision, directed at Kay, based on “assumption” rather than hard evidence. “This case was reverse-engineered: ‘Eric Kay is our guy and we’re going to get him,'” Molfetta said.

On Tuesday, four baseball players, including former all-star pitcher Matt Havey, testified that they knew Skaggs took opioids, took the drugs themselves and that Kay had been their supplier.

It was not “uncommon,” Harvey acknowledged on the witness stand, for other players to take illegal drugs.

If watching baseball is America’s national pastime, what they and several other players said in court laid bare MLB’s uglier side — taking drugs on the playing field, dropping off opiates in their locker room, hiding their dependency from the thousands of fans who envied their athletic achievements.

In her closing arguments, Beran noted that some of the players testified that they threw away the drugs they got from Kay, or took only a small amount, after they made them feel bad. When they heard of Skaggs’s death, it sent shock waves.

“All those people were one pill away from dying of the drug that Eric Kay gave them,” the prosecutor said.

She also noted that there was evidence that Kay continued to search for drugs online 10 days after Skaggs overdosed. “Not even Tyler Skaggs’s death stops him,” Beran said.

Molfetta attacked the veracity of Chris Leanos, called by the government during the trial, who said he was a longtime friend of Skaggs and an admitted drug dealer. Leanos testified that Skaggs asked him for oxycodone a week or two before his death, but that he refused, and that he was nowhere close by to give his friend drugs in the hours before his death.

Molfetta suggested otherwise, saying Leanos had time to drive to the Long Beach airport and meet up with drugs for Skaggs before the team flew to Texas. He said his denial of doing so should not be believed considering his criminal history.

Molfetta called Skaggs’s death “tragic,” but argued it was not his client’s fault, blaming instead the player’s addiction to drugs. “A young man died because of his demons,” he said.

Federal prosecutors argued that Kay had a history of giving opiates to Skaggs and other players, and that he gave Skaggs the drugs in the hours before he died, including the fentanyl that they argued was the drug, alone, that killed him.

Kay’s defense countered by noting Skaggs was a star athlete, surrounded by friends and fans, and that someone else could have been the supplier. They acknowledged Kay had given Skaggs drugs, but that the player had given narcotics to their client as well, because they shared a “dark” secret — both were addicts.

The government also maintained Kay knew the blue pills he gave Skaggs could be “counterfeit” oxycodone laced, instead, with fentanyl, and that he knew the dangers involved.

The defense countered by saying Skaggs could have died from the alcohol and oxycodone found in his body. They got the government’s own medical experts to say that, while unlikely, it was “possible” Skaggs could have died even without the fentanyl.

Prosecutors used text messages between Kay and Skaggs in an attempt to show Kay was the “only source” for the drugs Skaggs took.

Those messages included ones sent on the afternoon of June 30, 2019, before Skaggs’ and the rest of the Angels boarded a charter plane to Texas.

Kay texted Skaggs, asking “How many?” and Skaggs replying, “Just a few, like 5 …Don’t need many.”

Later, at 11:47 p.m. and now in Texas, Skaggs texted Kay his hotel room number, 469, and said “Come by.” Three minutes later, Kay texted, “K.”

Skaggs’s wife, Carli, told the jury she was in California that day when she received a text from her husband at 10:02 p.m. Pacific time that said, “Busy day.” She was unable to reach him after that, despite her frantic calls and texts.

Throughout the trial, Skaggs’s mother, Debbi Petman, watched, often staring straight ahead as police and medical experts went into great detail into what they found in her son’s blood and urine, and the drugs found in his hotel room.

On the other side of the courtroom sat Kay’s mother, Sandy Kay, often comforted by her daughter as her son sat flanked by his lawyers, scribbling on a notebook pad.