The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)By Washington Post StaffToday at 11:00 a.m. ESTThe Daytona 500, the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar, is scheduled to be held Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.Michael McDowell was the surprise winner last year, seemingly coming out of nowhere on the final lap to earn the first victory of his career.Sunday's race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on Fox. Streaming options include the Fox Sports app.