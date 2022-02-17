Reese scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half, when she also collected 10 of her game-high 15 rebounds. as the Terps (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) overcame a slow start to win their eighth straight.

Story continues below advertisement

It also vaulted Maryland into second place in the Big Ten with two games left in the regular season. The Terrapins, who split the season series with Ohio State (19-5, 11-4), close the regular season at No. 9 Michigan, which sits third in the conference, and at home against No. 5 Indiana, the Big Ten leaders.

Advertisement

“I was just trying to get my team hyped, get my team into it, keep our energy up,” said Reese, who went 9 of 10 at the foul line. “I knew our defense, it’s something that we’ve been working on and something we’ve been getting better at, so I knew our defense would feed off our offense.”

Maryland limited the Buckeyes to 33 points and 33.5 percent shooting in the second half. Ohio State also committed seven of its 11 turnovers in the second half while laboring to handle the Terrapins’ length and athleticism in the frontcourt.

Story continues below advertisement

The Terrapins finished with a 44-30 advantage in rebounding, including 13-8 offensively, and held a 19-5 margin in second-chance points. They also wen 19 for 21 from the free throw line.

Diamond Miller added 18 points and six rebounds, and Mimi Collins, starting in place of Reese, scored 12 points and had four rebounds.

Advertisement

“This team is kind of starting to understand that rhythm, where it needs to go,” Frese said of Maryland’s size advantage. “For us to go 19 for 21 on free throws, Angel being 90 percent, they did a tremendous job staying focused. Those are the easy points we’ve got to be able to get.”

The Buckeyes, by contrast, were just seven of eight from the stripe.

Story continues below advertisement

An inspired third quarter from Maryland on both ends of the court featured a 12-0 run that pushed the Terps’ lead to 59-50 lead with 2:10 to play.

The quarter began with Reese battering the Buckeyes in the painted area, scoring six consecutive points on a pair of free throws and two layups despite being covered by multiple defenders.

The Terrapins were playing from behind for the vast majority of the first half, trailing 39-34 at the break after sloppy ball security contributed to Ohio State compiling a double-digit lead with 6:01 left in the second quarter on Taylor Mikesell’s first three-pointer.

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Homecoming for Mikesell

Mikesell led the Buckeyes with a game-high 29 points, burying 12 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. The three-point specialist was playing her first game back in College Park after transferring from Maryland to Oregon and then to Ohio State this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Mikesell played two seasons at Maryland and set the school record (men and women) by making 95 three-pointers as a freshman.

“We found out she can still make shots here,” Buckeyes Coach Kevin McGuff said. “That was good to see. We needed every one of them. She’s a great player, and fortunately she had great success here and is doing a great job for us as well.”

Ailing Owusu honored

Ashley Owusu, Maryland’s second leading scorer (14.3 points), missed her fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle but joined Frese on the court before tip-off to be recognized for winning the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award last season as the top shooting guard in Division I.

The junior from Woodbridge, who played high school basketball at Paul VI Catholic and was named Washington Post first-team All-Met in 2018, has been sidelined since Feb. 3.