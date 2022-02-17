Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp— Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022
“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the Rams and the Staffords said in a joint statement. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”
Smiley was taking a photo of the Staffords on Wednesday near the end of the team’s Super Bowl celebration when she stepped backyards off the stage and fell ten feet down, landing among the crowd. Matthew Stafford appeared to walk away after the fall while Kelly Stafford looked on with concern.
Smiley posted on her Instagram story yesterday afternoon that she was feeling okay, but stayed overnight in the hospital. The video of the incident went viral on social media, with a number of accounts tweeting the video out.
A GoFundMe page set up for Smiley had reached nearly $43,000 as of Thursday afternoon, surpassing the target goal of $30,000. Smiley, a San Diego State graduate, is a photographer for the Rams and Crypto.com Arena, according to her Instagram profile, and also edits photos for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.
“Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community,” the page organizer Tim Kothlow said. “Please consider donating to this GoFundMe to help Kelly hit the ground running after she heals up.”
Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.