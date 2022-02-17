“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the Rams and the Staffords said in a statement Thursday. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”
Smiley was taking a photo of the Staffords on Wednesday near the end of the team’s Super Bowl celebration when she stepped backward off the stage and fell 10 feet down, landing among the crowd. Matthew Stafford appeared to walk away after the fall as his wife looked on with concern.
Smiley posted on Instagram that she was feeling okay but stayed overnight in a hospital. Video of the incident went viral on social media, with a number of accounts tweeting the video out.
A GoFundMe set up for Smiley had reached nearly $48,000 as of Thursday evening, surpassing the goal of $30,000. Smiley, a San Diego State graduate, is a photographer for the Rams and Crypto.com Arena, according to her Instagram profile, and also edits photos for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.
Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.