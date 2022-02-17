But for Major League Baseball, mired deep in a lockout well into its third month, a thaw in labor negotiations between the league and its players union seems no closerafter another brief negotiating session Thursday.

These days, the closest thing to a “home game” for MLB players is a collective bargaining session held at the union headquarters instead of the league offices a few blocks away. That was the setting for Thursday’s session, which lasted just 15 minutes, enough time for the players union to hand over a proposal with a few changes from their last one, then watch MLB’s negotiating team head back to its offices to mull it over. Spring training games, for which tickets have been sold and fans have planned trips, are scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

The length of Thursday’s session — the first the sides have held since Saturday — is not necessarily indicative of its productivity, according to people involved on both sides of the negotiations.

No one expected a deal to be reached Thursday, and the union’s proposal was relatively narrow, according to people familiar with it: The MLBPA dropped its demand for 100 percent of players with two-plus years of service time qualify for salary arbitration, instead asking for 80 percent of those players to become eligible. It also suggested that the pre-arbitration bonus pool meant to distribute additional money to high-performing young players who do not yet quality for arbitration be set at $115 million and benefit 150 top-performing players, instead of the union’s previous proposal of $100 million to be distributed among 30.

From the union’s perspective, the first move represents a major concession. The players had long argued for arbitration eligibility after two years of service instead of three, which is how the system used to be set up decades ago. They seemed to believe they had a chance to get it, too.

Instead, the union is effectively moving from a proposal in which all players with two-plus years of service time qualify for arbitration to 80 percent of eligible players — something they argue will cost players millions over the five-year life of a collective bargaining agreement.

From the league’s perspective, that move is minimal — a rewording, rather than a meaningful reworking — of an ask the owners were never going to answer in the affirmative. And as for the union’s proposal to increase the number of players who would benefit from a pre-arbitration bonus pool, the owners will see that as a step back, not forward, given that they had been advocating for a far smaller pool ($15 million) to be distributed among far fewer players.

The brevity of Thursday’s negotiating session, then, was more related to the extent of the union’s proposal than any ill-will on both sides. After the meeting broke up, lead negotiators Dan Halem of MLB and Bruce Meyer of the players union spoke privately for 20 minutes in what one person familiar with the conversation described as a “candid” and not unexpected heart-to-heart.

What came of that meeting is unclear, as is the timeline for another major negotiation. The sides are scheduled to talk about less heated issues not directly related to the more contentious economic ones Friday, after which the union will expect the league to offer a counterproposal of its own — perhaps sometime next week.

When it does, the union will almost certainly be focused on the competitive balance tax as a key to quick progress. MLB has proposed to move the competitive balance tax threshold to $214 million in 2022 and to $222 million by the end of the deal, numbers the union argues are far too low given the rates at which revenue have increased in recent years.

Just as important to the union, according to people familiar with players’ thinking, are the tax rates imposed on teams that spend over those thresholds. MLB is proposing to double current tax rates, something the players believe will curb free agent spending and effectively create a hard salary cap — the one thing the MLBPA has always been clear it would do anything to avoid.