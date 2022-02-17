1972 Return to menu

The first players’ strike in MLB history occurred in 1972 because of disagreements over MLB’s contribution to players’ pension plans and salary arbitration. After missing the first week and a half of the season, owners and players agreed on a $500,000 raise in pension fund payments. The owners also agreed to add salary arbitration to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The season started on April 15, but 86 games were canceled as a result. The decision not to make up the missed games had an impact on the end-of-season standings: The Boston Red Sox (85-70) missed the playoffs after finishing a half-game behind the Detroit Tigers (86-70) in the AL East.

1973 Return to menu

A year after the players and owners agreed on salary arbitration, the owners initiated a lockout over the issue. After 17 days, the lockout ended with the two sides agreeing on a three-year deal that allowed players with two years of consecutive major league service time to settle contracts through arbitration.

The lockout lasted from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25, so the start of spring training was delayed but no games were missed.

1976 Return to menu

Just three years later, another lockout was started by the owners, and another quick resolution again meant no games were canceled. The stoppage took place from March 1 to March 17 after owners lost their right to the reserve clause, which had allowed teams to retain the rights to their players upon the expiration of each contract.

Arbitrator Peter Seitz granted two pitchers, Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally, free agency, and federal judge John Oliver supported Seitz’s ruling six weeks later. This paved the way for free agency, years after Curt Flood’s initial challenge to the reserve clause was unsuccessful. Commissioner Bowie Kuhn ordered that camps open, ending the lockout before the start of the season.

1980 Return to menu

The players went on strike for the final eight days of spring training, fighting to resolve several issues with the owners, including free agency.

The two sides agreed on a temporary deal, addressing a handful of issues but not free agency, which allowed the season to proceed in full. The agreement tabled the free agency debate until the ensuing season in 1981, which did not go well.

1981 Return to menu

After the issue of whether teams would receive compensation for losing free agents remained unresolved, the players union agreed to go on strike beginning June 12. The owners instituted a rule that granted teams a draft choice and an unprotected player as compensation for any free agent who left the team. The players union did not approve, and the strike lasted for almost two months, resulting in the cancellation of 713 games.

Eventually, the season resumed after the two sides agreed to a deal in which teams that lost premium free agents could select from a pool of unprotected players on any MLB team instead of just from the team that the free agent signed with. Free agency was granted to players with six or more years of major league service. After play resumed, the postseason field in 1981 was determined by split-season standings, meaning first-place teams from before the strike faced off against the first-place team after the strike in each of the four divisions. The winners of those series determined who would advance to the league championship series.

1985 Return to menu

Similar to the first players’ strike in 1972, the 1985 strike was a debate over salary arbitration and the pension fund contribution by MLB owners. After brief discussions, the owners agreed to contribute $33 million to the pension fund for each of the next three years and then $39 million in 1989. Players’ minimum salary also increased from $40,000 to $60,000 per year in the new deal.

The strike lasted two days from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, and all but two of the 25 games scheduled for those days were made up later in the season.

1990 Return to menu

MLB’s seventh work stoppage started Feb. 15 and lasted for just over a month, forcing the sport to push back Opening Day by a week and extend the season by three days to accommodate the full 162-game schedule.

The dispute was similar to previous ones — an argument about arbitration and free agency. The owners presented a pay-for-performance scale for players with less than six years of experience and a salary cap for each club that would allow teams to limit their spending. The MLBPA didn’t agree to that plan, and the two sides eventually agreed on a deal that increased the minimum major league salary from $68,000 to $100,000.

After the previous collective bargaining agreement expired in December of 1993 and owners proposed a salary cap in the next CBA, players went on strike beginning Aug. 12, 1994. The two sides didn’t reach an agreement to end the strike until April 2 of the following year. The strike was the longest work stoppage in MLB history, lasting 232 days, and 948 games were canceled, including the 1994 postseason. MLB became the first major North American professional sports league to lose an entire postseason over labor struggles, and the World Series was not played for the first time since 1904.

The 1995 season was shortened by 18 games, and players were linked to the expired agreement until a new CBA was agreed upon. An eventual agreement was reached in March 1997 after two seasons under those conditions.

The current lockout started Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement signed in 2016 expired. Players are seeking major systemic changes to the way they are compensated, and owners are uncomfortable about conceding.

With Opening Day fast approaching, the players union and the owners don’t appear to be close to a deal.