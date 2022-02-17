But after he retired Tuesday, the longtime face of the Washington Nationals was again front and center. Memories and gratitude poured through social media and group texts. Here are the stories and perspectives from a few of Zimmerman’s former coaches and teammates, who saw him rise from the Nationals’ first draft pick to one of the most important players in franchise history.

“His legacy of being a National, coming up as quick as he did, playing as well as he did for as long as he did, then culminating in the World Series ring, it’s just really incredible,” said Max Scherzer, Zimmerman’s teammate in Washington from 2015 to 2021. “His career was everything you’d want.”

Brian O’Connor

Head coach at the University of Virginia

“There were 88 days between him wearing a college uniform with us and debuting in the major leagues. Eighty-eight! It’s just totally unheard of for that to happen, both then and now. And I don’t want to sit around and say I saw it coming. But I became the head coach after Zim’s freshman year and it took about four or five practices for me to realize he was different. You could tell right away.”

From UVA to DC, Zim had such a huge impact on my career.

To the OG Nat Mr. Walkoff -

Sean Doolittle

Virginia teammate in 2005, Nationals teammate from 2017 to 2020

“Going back to my freshman year [when Zimmerman was a junior], I learned so much in that one season, just watching him go about his business and handle the spotlight that was on him every game. There were not just scouts there for him but like GMs and national cross-checkers, and teams were putting him under this huge microscope for a whole year. But it was almost like he wasn’t even paying attention to it.

“ … When he was a September call-up in 2005, we used to go to games and get the cheapest seats and sit in the upper deck at RFK Stadium and watch him. He was the man. We all just wanted to be him. So for me to ultimately be on the same team when he wins a World Series and his career comes full circle … I mean, that’s wild. It was an honor.”

Kevin Frandsen

Nationals teammate in 2014

“We played against each other in the minors in ’05. He was in Harrisburg and I was with Norwich. He had just gotten drafted like a week before. I hadn’t been to the big leagues yet. I was a 12th-round pick a year earlier and had just come up from single-A. There were no expectations for me, but I’m having a good season. And then you see this first-round pick from the Nationals, a kid who was picked so recently, and you were like, ‘Damn, well, that’s a big leaguer.’ With certain people, it’s not rocket science. The ball came off his bat differently. He was on another level.”

Jim Riggleman

Nationals manager from 2009 to 2011

“Ryan had this one quality about him that Tony Gwynn had. I only managed Tony for two years and Ryan for two years. But with both of them, they never made mistakes. They never tried to take the extra base when they shouldn’t have. They never didn’t take the extra base when they should have. They were in the right place every time. They played every batter where they were supposed to play them. They never missed a sign. With Ryan, I can’t remember ever saying after a game, ‘Why in the hell did he do that?’ ”

O’Connor

“And his defense, too, it was exquisite. The urgency he had, the balance, the way he charged in at third to make that barehanded play. If he doesn’t deal with those injuries, we’re probably talking about him being the league’s best defensive third baseman in baseball for a bulk of his career.”

Scherzer

“In one of my first years with the Nationals, we were in San Francisco and they put the batter’s birthday on the big screen. So one day I look up and think: ‘No way am I older than Zim. It feels like he’s been in the league forever.’ ”

Zimmerman was born Sept. 28, 1984. Scherzer was born two months and a day earlier. Why was he so sure that wasn’t the case?

“Aside from that he made it to the show a few years before me? Just the way he carried himself in the clubhouse, … how respected and calm he was in every situation. It always felt like there was nothing he hadn’t seen.”

Doolittle

“When I got to Washington after the trade in 2017, he had just broken the franchise home run record. We were buddies in college but really hadn’t kept up with each other much over the years. When I first saw him again, I said something like: ‘Hey, congrats on the record. That’s really cool.’ But he just sort of laughed and shrugged, like, ‘Yeah, I guess it is kind of cool.’ Pretty casual to set a whole franchise’s home run record, right? That’s Zim for you. He downplayed it.”

Dusty Baker

Nationals manager in 2016 and 2017

“Honestly, I wish I had him for longer [than two years]. … A moment that comes to mind, looking back, is that I didn’t know Ryan held Frank Robinson in such high esteem. Frank was in my office one time, and Frank never really got that close to people — that’s just how he was. But he sure seemed like he was close to Zim with the way Zim went up to him and Frank lit up and they chatted. That was a great thing right there.”

Frandsen