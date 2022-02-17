“It was a great starting point for how we want to play,” Unseld said.

The situation would be more encouraging over the next few weeks as the Wizards jumped out to the best record in the Eastern Conference at 10-3. They resiliently won games they would have lost in the past, and the jolt of their offseason additions made it palatable for Bradley Beal not to play at his typical all-star level.

As Unseld heads into his first all-star break, the Wizards are again trying to shake the doldrums as they enter yet another period of uncertainty. But in their final game before they all take a much-needed reprieve from a grueling campaign that featured chemistry problems, covid protocols and limited continuity, the Wizards recorded an encouraging 117-103 victory against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The ball was moving, three-pointers were dropping, and runs from the hosts were throttled with big plays.

“A great team win. Great energy. We played collectively. For each other,” Unseld said after a win that had a feel of that opener.

Seven players scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma, the team’s leading scorer in Beal’s absence, was not among them. In easily his best game of the season, Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 20 points, with 13 coming in the final period as he capped his night with an emphatic two-handed slam.

With the roster makeover from at the trade deadline, the Wizards (27-31) are neither the team that started the season looking like a playoff team nor the one that plummeted to being just outside the play-in tournament. They’re a team that can compete and scrap without the burden of expectations.

“The overall pulse of the group is much more relaxed,” Unseld said. “They know this is our group going forward, so they kind of relax and just play.”

Beal is done for the season with a wrist injury, and the franchise heads into the offseason with its fingers crossed that he’ll see enough upside to stay. They have a former all-star running mate in Kristaps Porzingis, who won’t make his debut until the team returns from the break and who will spend the rest of the season trying to rediscover the game and the confidence that appeared to fade in Dallas.

The unhappy players are gone, replaced by the likes of Ish Smith, a bouncing ball of optimism who can lighten a room with his attitude and provide streaky shooting and playmaking. Smith came off the bench and served as the team’s closer, scoring 15 points and calming his team whenever it appeared to get rattled.

“I’ve been on 45 different teams. You learn how to work with different people,” said Smith, who has played for 12 different teams and was reunited in Washington at the trade deadline after starting the season in Charlotte. “I’m happy to be back here in D.C., to be back with the guys, as we grow and develop. The goal is the playoffs. We’ve got some ground to make up. Just to be out there with the guys was fun.”

What the remaining 24 games represent are a developmental opportunity for their past three first-round selections — Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. They also will provide Thomas Bryant and Daniel Gafford with the chance to reestablish themselves as reliable front-line options. Kispert hit four of the Wizards’ 12 three-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The first-half collapse after that fast start was rapid and not much of a mystery. Beal, among others, confirmed that individual agendas — and frustration over minutes and shots — led to an unpleasant locker room that wasn’t connected on or off the court. A six-game losing streak, which included a blown 35-point lead at home to the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers and Beal’s unfortunate landing on his left wrist, dampened most of the enthusiasm for what this season could become.

“But we still want to approach these games as always: We want to win as many games as we can,” Unseld said. “That’s the priority. . . . Attack the last 24 aggressively.”

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard didn’t strip the team all the way down, leaving just enough talent to tantalize. But he also left a glaring hole at point guard. Raul Neto and Smith will handle those duties until an upgrade is found this summer. Kuzma, whom Unseld refers to as his team’s “Swiss Army knife,” also will have the ball in his hands more, even if some nights look like Thursday, when he airmailed two passes several rows into the stands.

The Wizards let a 13-point lead against the Nets (31-28) vanish by the end of the third period, but they recovered in the fourth, withstanding a run from a depleted Nets squad that had come back from a 28-point deficit to beat the crosstown New York Knicks the previous night. But each time the Nets tried to push back, the Wizards had the answer, a Kispert three-pointer, a Smith jumper, a Hachimura you-name-it. And Beal, watching it all in a rainbow-colored ensemble from the bench, enjoyed the whole show.