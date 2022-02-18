During the AIU’s investigation, the organization said, Okagbare refused to turn in her cellphone as evidence as requested.

Story continues below advertisement

“A ban of 10-year is a strong message against intentional and co-ordinated attempts to cheat at the very highest level of our sport,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement announcing the ban. “This is an outcome that was driven by our intelligence-led target testing as well as our commitment to investigate the circumstances behind a positive test.”

Okagbare has 30 days to appeal the AIU’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport if she chooses. Otherwise, the ban effective ends the 33-year-old’s career.

Advertisement

Okagbare made her Olympic debut at the Beijing Games in 2008, where she won a silver medal in the long jump. She transitioned to the 100-meter sprint as her main event, and while she won six gold medals and one silver in various events at the African Championships, she was never able to replicate her success at the Olympics as a sprinter. She finished eighth in the 100 meters at the 2012 London Games and didn’t qualify for the 100-meter final in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Story continues below advertisement

She won her preliminary 100-meter heat in Tokyo this past summer in an event that was partially overshadowed by the absence of U.S. star Sha’Carri Richardson, who tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. trials.

“Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re going to compete,” Okagbare said in Tokyo before the event began. “Everybody here is great as well. Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re still going to give the crowd and the fans a good show.”