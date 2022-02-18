“She has been phenomenal ever since she made it to high school,” said Coach Jay Thorpe, who has coached Spink for the past decade.

Just two points separated Battlefield (233) and second-place Yorktown (231), matching the closest girls’ margin in Class 6 meet history.

Spink, a University of Tennessee commit, secured first-place times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, breaking her state meet record in the latter (48.13 seconds). She also swam a dominant opening leg in Battlefield’s 200-medley relay victory (1:41.48), which likewise set a meet record.

South County senior Katherine Helms was the meet’s best long-distance swimmer, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle races by multi-second margins. McLean sophomore Catherine Hughes also won both of her individual events, the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Patriot boys healthy and strong

Before Friday’s meet, Patriot Coach Lisa Bussian said that almost every one of her team’s top swimmers tested positive for the coronavirus or had to quarantine for possible exposure at some point this season. But finally healthy at the state meet, the boys’ team, led by seniors Landon Gentry and Joshua Hochard, captured its first state title since 2017.

“They were just little bumps in the road,” Gentry said. “We always come back from those.”

The win was especially meaningful for Gentry, who won the 200 individual medley and set a Class 6 meet record in his 100 butterfly victory (47.73). His brother Austin was on that 2017 team.

The Pioneers were sharp early and bookended the day with wins in the opening and closing relays, including a state record in the final 400 freestyle relay (3:05.69).

Yorktown sophomore Nolan Dunkel set a Class 6 meet record in the 100 backstroke (48.81) as his team finished third behind Patriot and Thomas Jefferson.

Friday’s meet, which featured spectators after a closed-off spectacle in 2021, also offered seniors such as W.T. Woodson’s Aiken Do (50 freestyle winner) an opportunity to experience fanfare and reflect on their four years one final time.

The Cavaliers’ seniors, for instance, lived out their final meet through three songs: “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, “Shake It” by Metro Station and “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada. The tracks, which Do called “absolute bangers,” were staples during the season’s pre-meet bus rides and dance circles and represented a rejuvenated spirit and rekindled energy between the boys’ and girls’ teams after they spent a year apart in 2021.