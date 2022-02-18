Projected No. 1 seeds Return to menu

Gonzaga. The Zags are in line now for their fifth No. 1 seed, all since 2013. The schools with more than five are basketball royalty: North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia and Arizona.

Auburn. Just how good are the 24-2 Tigers relative to the program’s history? Only four Auburn teams won 25 games including the postseason, and the school record for wins before the NCAA tournament is 27. That was set in 1998-99, the only time the Tigers landed a No. 1 seed.

Arizona. The last coach in his first season at a school to land a No. 1 seed? Kentucky’s John Calipari in 2010. The last to do it in his first year as a head coach anywhere? North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge in 1998. The Wildcats’ Tommy Lloyd could pull it off.

Kansas. Still the most recession-proof program in the sport, the Jayhawks’ average seed over the last 20 tournaments (since 2001) is 2.1 — and they haven’t earned less than a No. 4 seed in that span. This Ochai Agbaji-led edition will maintain that tradition.

Projected No. 2 seeds Return to menu

Purdue. It isn’t quite Kansas-like, but the Boilermakers have been a No. 4 seed in each of the last four contested tournaments and are well on their way to hitting that baseline behind Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey.

Baylor. It isn’t easy to land a No. 1 seed the year after winning a title, as the Bears are attempting to do. The last five to pull it off: 2017 Villanova, 2011 Duke, 2007 Florida, 2002 Duke and 2001 Michigan State.

Kentucky. A stat to roil Big Blue Nation: The Wildcats haven’t been a No. 1 seed since 2015. Of course, only 11 other programs have in that span — and none of them from the SEC.

Duke. Only one of retiring Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s five national title teams made their championship runs as something other than a No. 1 seed. In 1991, his first team to snip the nets on the last day of the season was a No. 2 seed.

Projected No. 3 seeds Return to menu

Texas Tech. With their sweep of Baylor, split with Kansas and victories over Tennessee and Texas, the Red Raiders could find themselves in new territory. The best any Texas Tech team has snagged is a No. 3 seed, done in 1996, 2018 and 2019.

Wisconsin. The Badgers’ seeding peak under seventh-year coach Greg Gard is a No. 5 seed (2019), though they might have done better in 2020. Johnny Davis and Co. should change that and earn the program’s best slot since a No. 1 in 2015.

Illinois. Not to put a damper on the Illini, but they rarely surprise in a good way in the postseason. In 26 NCAA trips in the seeding era, Illinois is 2-10 against higher-seeded teams. The victories? A 9/8 over UNLV in 2011, and a 5/4 over Cincinnati in 2004.

Villanova. An early Selection Sunday subplot: Can the Wildcats land in the East regional, which will be played in Philadelphia? Possibly, since they are eligible. Nova is 4-0 in NCAA tournament games in the City of Brotherly Love under Jay Wright, but the last one was in 2009.

Projected No. 4 seeds Return to menu

Tennessee. The Volunteers have only been to the Elite Eight once (2010) and never to the Final Four, but they could be a No. 4 seed or better for the seventh time since 1999 this year. Might it be a case of keep knocking on the door, and eventually it will open?

Providence. This would be a first for the Friars, whose all-time seeding high was a No. 5 in 2004. That includes the sixth-seeded 1987 Final Four team. Another divine stat? Providence hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 1997 and the days of God Shammgod in Friartown.

UCLA. Maybe the Bruins hold on to a No. 4 seed, or even improve on it. Maybe they don’t. But at least they won’t be ticketed for a play-in game, which happened in their last two tournament appearances in 2018 and 2021.

Houston. No pressure or anything, but the Cougars have never had a stand-alone Final Four appearance. Houston reached the semifinals in 1967 and 1968, and then three more times from 1982-84 in the Phi Slama Jama era. Can they follow up last year’s trip with another?

Five more that could crack the top 16 Return to menu

Texas. The Longhorns were a No. 3 seed last season. They haven’t been a top-four seed in back-to-back seasons since 2006-08, a stretch when a certain one-and-done star named Kevin Durant passed through Austin.

LSU. If it wasn’t for the NCAA investigation that’s hung over the Tigers’ program over the last few years, this would get more attention: LSU is on the verge of reaching three consecutive tournaments for the first time since 1984-93.

Alabama. The Crimson Tide, a No. 2 seed in 2021, has never landed a 4 or better in back-to-back years. It might not happen this season given how erratic Alabama has been, and Nate Oats’s team will be one of next month’s most unpredictable variables.

Southern California. The Trojans’ history as a No. 4 seed or better is poor. It’s also from quite a while ago. USC lost in a 13/4 upset to UNC Wilmington in 2002, and as a No. 2 seed in the second round in 1992 on a game-winner by Georgia Tech’s James Forrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven’t escaped the first weekend of the tournament since a 2013 Elite Eight run, and they’ve only been seeded fourth or better once in that span — last year, when they were on the wrong end of Oral Roberts’ 15/2 upset.

Rutgers rising Return to menu

As Rutgers staggered through a three-game skid against DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts in late November, it appeared the Scarlet Knights would struggle to replicate last year’s breakthrough NCAA tournament trip.

When January bled into February and Steve Pikiell’s program was losing to Minnesota, Maryland and Northwestern, it was tempting to chalk up a lost year. After all, Rutgers has had plenty of those.

But as Pikiell’s teams have reminded everyone the last few seasons, that was the old Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) have defeated Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois over the last two weeks to revive their NCAA tournament hopes.

Toss in earlier defeats of Purdue, Michigan and Iowa — all at home — and Rutgers owns six Quadrant 1 victories.

There is still work to do, and the Scarlet Knights’ metrics are hurt by an inefficient offense that scored 51 points or less in five of the first 17 games. Things are better on that front, and the NCAA basketball committee’s tendency to reward teams with a plethora of quality victories at least gives Rutgers a chance to get back to the field of 68 for the second year in a row.

Six to watch this weekend Return to menu

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 20 Texas (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., ABC): It’s Round 2 of the Chris Beard Bowl, this time at the former Texas Tech coach’s new home. The Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) won the first meeting, 77-64, on Feb. 1, and just finished a sweep of Baylor on Wednesday. Texas (19-7, 8-5) has won three of four since the last time it saw Texas Tech.

No. 25 Alabama at No. 4 Kentucky (Saturday, 1 p.m., CBS): The visiting Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) have beaten Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee … and also lost to Georgia and Missouri. Alabama rolls into its second meeting with the Wildcats (21-5, 10-3) on a three-game winning streak, while Kentucky is coming off its most lopsided loss of the year, a 76-63 decision at Tennessee. Walking double-double Oscar Tshiebwe will look to bounce back from a rare inefficient shooting night for the Wildcats.

No. 16 Tennessee at No. 23 Arkansas (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN): These teams play twice in 15 days, and both are rapidly improving their postseason stock. Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) has won five in a row heading into this visit to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4), who have won 10 of 11 despite a loss to Alabama last weekend.

Oregon at No. 3 Arizona (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN): The Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) seem remarkably determined to learn precisely how much their road sweep of Southern California and UCLA can offset. After absorbing an 81-57 thumping at Arizona State, Oregon finishes its stay in the desert against the sizzling Wildcats (23-2, 13-1), who have won seven in a row.

Memphis at SMU (Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPN): Both teams landed a victory over American Athletic leader Houston last week. Memphis (15-8, 9-4) built off its road defeat of the Cougars, upending Cincinnati. SMU (18-6, 9-3), on the other hand, lost at Temple on Wednesday and might actually need this one more.