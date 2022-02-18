The Bruins’ win snapped a four-year championship streak for Freedom (South Riding), which moved to Class 6 this season. It also spoiled the going-away party for longtime Eagles Coach Laura Wrighte, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Wrighte, a physical education teacher at nearby Liberty Elementary, said the commitment has recently become too much of a burden. So she’s passing the torch to assistant Kelsey Laird.

“It’s not that I don’t love it; I really enjoy it,” Wrighte, who plans to continue judging, said before Friday’s competition. “With the late nights and just the overall time commitment, I’m kind of ready to retire from coaching, even though, again, it’s been an amazing journey.”

After barnstorming through regular season and regional meets, the Eagles found themselves at Heritage High defending their crown. There, Wrighte ran into a familiar opponent: Cooper.

Their friendship goes back to 2003, when Wrighte’s Robinson High gymnasts shared a charter bus with Cooper’s Oakton squad on a trip to the state meet in Virginia Beach.

But this evening belonged to Cooper and his Bruins.

After an uneven bars rotation in which only one Lake Braddock gymnast scored above 9.000, Cooper’s group turned in a stellar showing on the beam. Maggie Suson’s 9.650 led a quartet of Bruins to cross the 9.000 threshold, her emphatic dismount punctuating the performance.

Lake Braddock continued to stand out in the floor routine, and junior Ayden Gidick and freshman Madison Bell hammered home the win with a 9.600 and 9.775, respectively, on the vault.

Freedom kept pace most of the way — the senior trio of Kelly Fangyen, Emily Hyun and Liliana Gines shined in the all-around — but ultimately finished in second place at 147.500, 0.600 behind Lake Braddock.

That meant Cooper had returned to the top for the first time since Lake Braddock won its fifth consecutive state title in 1999.

“I’ve made my full circle. I retired, I came back to the school I love,” Cooper said. “I’ve won state titles before, but not like this.”

Riverside claims first state title

Earlier Friday, Riverside won its first state gymnastics team championship, claiming the Classes 1-5 crown with a score of 143.575.