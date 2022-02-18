Hoener’s retirement is, so far, the only coaching change for Washington after it finished 7-10 last season. But the loss is a significant one.

Hoener, 70, followed Ron Rivera to Washington in 2020 after spending nine seasons with him with Carolina, where he helped Greg Olsen become one of the game’s top tight ends. Olsen was the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and the first in Carolina history to have as many as 10 100-yard games.

Before his stint with Carolina, Hoener helped develop San Francisco 49ers tight ends Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker — one a first-round pick, the other a sixth-rounder who developed into a Pro Bowl player.

Described by players as both a tough coach and a father figure, Hoener helped turn a depleted tight ends corps into one of Washington’s more reliable and promising position groups. His style was old-school, with “colorful language,” as he described it, with an eye toward developing “complete” tight ends.

“When you demand excellence of a player on everything he does each and every time, and you teach him to detail his work and that it’s part of taking ownership of his career,” he said last June, “that’s just my way to emphasize all those points.”

A tight end and defensive end at Bradley, Hoener began his coaching career as an assistant at the University of Missouri before eventually moving into the pro ranks as the tight ends coach for the then-St. Louis Cardinals in 1985.

From 1987 to 2000, he was a college assistant at Purdue, Texas Christian, Iowa State and Texas A&M before returning to the NFL as the Cardinals’ tight ends coach in 2001. He spent a season as the Bears’ offensive line coach in 2004, then headed west to work with the 49ers.

With Washington the past two seasons, he took a group that lost Davis to retirement and Jordan Reed to free agency and helped it thrive. Logan Thomas, a former fourth-round quarterback, emerged as the leader of the unit and finished his first full season as a starting tight end ranked among the top 10 at his position in many statistical categories.

Last season, Hoener also helped to develop Ricky Seals-Jones, a former wide receiver, into a red zone threat, and he taught the game to Sammis Reyes, a former Division I basketball player, almost from scratch. For hours in the 2021 offseason, after Washington signed Reyes to a three-year deal based primarily on his size and potential, Hoener and Reyes were holed up at the team’s Ashburn, Va., training facility studying the basics of football.

“He’s amazing,” Reyes said. “He took the time to meet with me alone, to teach me the game every weekend for like seven weekends straight over the summer. We were in the facility, just studying. Just us two, no one else. This is something that no one knows and no one saw. He took the time to teach me the game, step by step. He broke down the game for me to the most basic level, and he realized there are a lot of gaps of information that I just didn’t know at the time.

“I respect him so much just because he took the time, his own time. He didn’t have to do that for me.”

Washington now turns to Castillo, with a deal that is expected to become official next week.

Castillo, 62, spent the past two seasons as the Bears’ offensive line coach. He also spent two seasons (2017-18) as the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills, who are led by General Manager Brandon Beane and Coach Sean McDermott. Rivera worked with Beane and McDermott with Carolina, and he has since said that the Bills’ remodel is one he has emulated while trying to revamp Washington’s roster.