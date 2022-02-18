In addition to the 500, DeBaugh competed in the 300 meters and the 4x400, leaving him a bit short on breath.

“The little amount of time between the 300 and the 500, it was only about half an hour or less, so I was really gasping for the 500,” DeBaugh said. “I got myself hyped up mentally and just had to trust myself and go with it.”

While the Severna Park boys lifted the trophy at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, celebrating dominant performances in the 500 meters and 4x800 relay, the Northwest girls were recovering from a not-as-satisfying second-place finish after multiple tight races.

Northwest (53 points) — which took second overall behind runaway winner Urbana (91.5) — lost the 4x200 by milliseconds to the eventual champions and needed to regroup mentally to finish the meet strong.

“[My teammates] yelling at me, cussing me out, it gave me that momentum to get my butt back to that finish line,” senior Ashley-Malaika Ayukegba said. “I was like, ‘I will redeem myself by fire or by force.’ Redemption and running it for ourselves and for my team.”

The Jaguars placed second in the 4x400 shortly thereafter.

Team captain Ayah Rahman, fighting back tears, promised they will contend again during the outdoor season, which begins in a matter of weeks. And with a team loaded with talented freshman and sophomores on the team, Northwest has a promising future.

“It was getting our underclassmen to really believe in themselves,” Rahman said when asked what their key to success has been.

Northern girls, Huntingtown boys win 3A title

During the 3A championship Thursday, the Northern girls also used a relay loss as motivation. After a seventh-place finish in the 4x200, Coach Joshua Dawson gathered them together before the final event of the night, the 4x400.

Advertisement

“The mood completely changed when he came up and said that if we ran the 4x400 well, then we had a chance,” senior Kacie Hoyle said.

The pivotal moment actually came during the 4x200, when one of the runners fell. She immediately got back up to finish the race, though, and helped secure Northern two points in the race. The Patriots ended up beating second-place Howard by two points.

On the boys’ side, Huntingtown seniors Adam Szatanek, Aiden Walker and Travis Hook finished first, second and fifth, respectively, in the shot put, combining to score 22 of the Hurricanes’ 48.5 team points. The school bested the rest in 3A by at least 10 points.