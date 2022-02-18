Rodman had just made her U.S. women’s national soccer team debut during a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic on the first day of the SheBelieves Cup. She gathered the flung items off the grass and began signing. Every few seconds, she looked over her right shoulder so she wouldn’t lose track of her exiting teammates.

Rodman hadn’t scored, though she came close twice in the 30-minute outing. But that was really beside the point. On a cool night under a full moon, the Washington Spirit’s 19-year-old forward continued her skies-the-limit ascent in what Coach Vlatko Andonovski called “the first of many for her.”

Her second-half appearance added to a swelling list of accomplishments over 13 months: second overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League draft, rookie of the year, NWSL champion, U.S. Soccer’s young player of the year and, two weeks ago, the largest contract in NWSL history.

A former youth national team star, Rodman trained with the senior squad for the first time last month. She was supposed to be a practice player only during this camp, but a teammate’s injury vaulted her into active duty.

In the first of three U.S. matches over seven days, Rodman got her chance when she replaced Mallory Pugh. It was a fitting swap, given that Pugh, in 2017, had been the first teenager without any NCAA experience to join the NWSL.

When Rodman entered, “I just looked at her and smiled and said, ‘Let’s go,’” said midfielder Andi Sullivan, one of five Spirit players on the field in the second half. “Gave her a big hug in the locker room afterward. Hopefully many more for her.”

Rodman’s debut came some 30 miles up the 405 from her hometown of Newport Beach, Calif., where she was nurtured by her mother, Michelle Moyer. (She shares the same last name as her father, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, but they aren’t close.)

She became the fourth teenager since 2010 to debut for the revered U.S. squad.

Becky Sauerbrunn, a 36-year-old defender who made her 200th appearance, said she was sitting near Rodman in the locker room before the match.

“I just kind of leaned over and was like: ‘Are you excited? Are you nervous?’” Sauerbrunn said. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, I am a little nervous.’ I think that’s great. It was an excited nervous. You could tell she was going to do great.”

Rodman played on the left wing. She usually plays on the right for the Spirit, but on either flank, she uses speed and cunning to bedevil defenses.

Against the defensively disciplined Czechs, Rodman did not enjoy any free space to run at — and typically surge past — defenders. She did have scoring opportunities, though.

In the 68th minute, she collected Kristie Mewis’s entry pass, only to have goalkeeper Barbora Votikova stuff the attempt. An offside flag nullified the play, though TV replays showed Rodman was clearly onside.

Five minutes later, Spirit teammate Emily Sonnett crossed to Rodman for a 10-yard header that Votikova saved easily.

“She was dangerous when she got a couple of good opportunities and was threatening the back line,” Andonovski said. “I was excited to see her. I know the players around her were excited to see her there. ... She definitely needs more minutes, more games. I have no doubt she is going to perform even better.”

Rodman was among several young players filling roster slots usually taken by World Cup veterans, such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath.

With World Cup and Olympic qualifying scheduled this summer, Andonovski intends to get a good look at prospects in competitive matches before probably reintegrating many of the big names. The average age of Thursday’s starters was 25½, the youngest in almost four years.

Catarina Macario, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who lined up at striker, played the entire match. Emily Fox, a 23-year-old defender from Ashburn, Va., and Sophia Smith, a 21-year-old forward, were also in the lineup.

Advertisement

Despite a wealth of possession and chances, the young Americans couldn’t capitalize. In the first half, Sullivan missed a clear header inside the six-yard box.

“It doesn’t matter how good they are and how much potential they have,” Andonovski said. “It’s not easy to just throw them on the field and expect them to click immediately. … We’ll just need to be patient with them.”

Rodman, among them.

“She is a special player,” Sauerbrunn said. “Anyone with eyeballs can see that. What she did was a little snapshot of what we are going to see in her future. ... I am really excited for her. She has a long, bright career ahead of her for many, many years.”

Notes: On Sunday in Carson, the Americans will play New Zealand, which lost to Iceland, 1-0, in Thursday’s first match. ...

Audi Field in Washington is the leading candidate to stage a U.S. friendly April 9, two people close to the situation said. The Americans will also play April 12, probably at another East Coast venue. The opponent will be the same for both matches. ...