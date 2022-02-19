“The roster is still incomplete,” Losada said. “We’re still looking, and I really hope those pieces are coming because that is the difference between playoffs or not. That’s the difference between arriving in the playoffs and being competitive and arriving in the playoffs and getting kicked out in the first round. We still need that extra piece of quality.”

Still undetermined is whether United will end up trading striker Ola Kamara, MLS’s co-leading scorer last season who is in the final year of his contract. He missed all four preseason matches because of health and safety protocols, though he has been training on his own and is scheduled to rejoin the group Tuesday.

Trading Kamara would free considerable resources for acquisitions, including another attacker and an experienced defensive midfielder. Russell Canouse and Moses Nyeman, 18, are the starters in defensive midfield, but after cutting ties with veterans Felipe Martins and Júnior Moreno after last season, D.C. is light in that position.

The big-ticket signing, Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas, will not join the team until halfway into the 34-game season — unless United strikes a deal with Rapid Vienna for an early departure from Austria.

United officials say they plan to sign a third designated player sometime this year.

A goalkeeping slot remains empty, one that Losada said he would like to use on someone who could push longtime starter Bill Hamid for playing time

The trade and transfer window closes May 4, then reopens for a month starting July 7.

Saturday did mark the formal introduction of Michael Estrada, an Ecuadoran national team forward who arrived on a season-long loan from Mexican club Toluca. With the score tied at 1 in the 58th minute, he headed in Julian Gressel’s sensational free kick from 35 yards.

“Amazing timing with Julian and Michael,” Losada said. The other goal also came off Gressel’s set-piece delivery — a first-half corner kick that captain Steven Birnbaum smacked in.

United created a wealth of opportunities in open play, but like last year, “efficiency was not there,” Losada said.

Estrada started at the point of the attack. He received support from 19-year-old Griffin Yow and Edison Flores, the high-priced Peruvian World Cup player who has fallen well short of expectations through two seasons.

When Fountas arrives, whether in four weeks or four months, Losada will need to find the right place and combinations for his highest-paid player.

Amid the roster variability, Nyeman has received a golden opportunity to solidify a starting job. Last year, his second as a full-time pro, the 5-foot-5, 135-pound homegrown made 19 appearances and 10 starts but wasn’t in the mix down the stretch.

On Saturday, in his third consecutive start, Nyeman set up an early scoring chance by driving a long ball behind the defense to Gressel.

Another homegrown on the spot Saturday was Yow, who started in place of Adrien Perez (minor injury). Yow is seeking a breakthrough season after making six starts in his first three campaigns.

In the second half against the Galaxy, Yow’s open bid from 12 yards was touched off the crossbar by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. He had two other promising chances.

While questions remain about the front, the back has remained consistent through preseason: Hamid in goal; Birnbaum and Andy Najar flanking center back Brendan Hines-Ike; and Gressel and Brad Smith at wing backs.

United (2-0-2 in preseason) conceded one goal in the first three preseason matches — victories over Miami and Los Angeles FC and a draw with the New York Red Bulls — but couldn’t hold two leads against the Galaxy (4-1-2). Mexican star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored the equalizers in the 26th and 74th minutes.

Losada stuck with his starters past the 70th minute, then made eight changes, including French midfielder Sofiane Djeffal for Nyeman. The second-round draft pick from Oregon State has performed well in training camp and seems likely to receive a first-team contract. Djeffal almost won the game in the 85th minute with a tight-angled bid that slithered wide.