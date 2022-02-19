It proved enough for Morrison to repeat as the Virginia state all-around champion, as she squeaked by Deep Run’s Melina Ringas with a 38.400.

“I was nervous this year,” Morrison said. “I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t have any regrets and that I was proud of everything that I put out today and that I did my best today, because this was the last time that I was going to do it, so this means everything that I got to do it again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison proved consistent all afternoon in Leesburg, finishing top eight in each discipline, including third place in the beam (9.775). Despite her high scores, she trailed Great Bridge’s Naya Howard in the bars, beam and vault.

Advertisement

Howard topped or tied for first in those three rotations, including the day’s best mark, a 9.950 on the vault. But she didn’t compete in the floor exercise and thus wasn’t an all-around contender.

“There was so much good gymnastics today,” Morrison said. “I’m very happy that I was able to place top eight in everything.”

Among those setting the pace were two other seniors — Loudoun Valley’s Carly Snyder and Liliana Gines of Freedom (South Riding).

Both ended their high school careers with strong performances — Snyder in fourth with a 37.650 and Gines in fifth with a 37.500. Snyder did not record a score below 9.000 in any discipline, and she shined on the vault (9.775).

Gines did her one better, springing, twisting and flipping her way to a 9.900 on the vault. But she fell on the dismount from the uneven bars, ending her chances at an all-around title.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the finish was special for Gines, one of Morrison’s friends and top competitors. Gines did not compete last season because of the pandemic, and she returned to the mat with something to prove.

“This entire season I was really happy to just be with my team again and compete with them and just hang out with them,” said Gines, whose Eagles took second in the team competition here Friday.

Morrison, meanwhile, never wavered even as other competitors kept pace with her scores. She turned in one of the best floor routines to date to end the year where she ended last year: at the top of Virginia.