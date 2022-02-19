Thank Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who was selected to both the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and the All-Star Game on Sunday, for providing the weekend’s unofficial slogan: “Stay out the cold and don’t get sick.”

The weather concerns canceled flights and scrambled travel plans for many attendees, including CNN anchor John King, who drove from D.C. late Thursday so that he could host a panel at the NBA’s annual technology summit, which brings together players, owners and other industry executives.

While Silver expressed hope that the weekend might serve as a pandemic bookend and the NBA dropped its indoor masking requirement for attendees, covid-19-related challenges were still visible everywhere, from shuttered storefronts to health protocols that required reporters to submit proof of their vaccines, booster shots and negative test results and to don layers of credentials and wristbands to attend events. Bill Russell cited health concerns in his decision to skip the festivities, which will include recognition of the league’s 75th anniversary team Sunday.

“I was proud to play in 12 All-Star Games, and have been lucky to attend so many as a fan,” the Hall of Fame center said in a statement. “I don’t lightly make the decision to miss one. But I don’t take anything about covid lightly either.”

Even with less pomp and circumstance than usual — Michael Jordan’s annual VIP party is off, and multiple sneaker brands opted against hosting their typical pop-up events — this year represents clear progress from 2021, when the NBA was forced to scale down and relocate its All-Star Weekend from Indianapolis to a fan-less arena in Atlanta. The league’s top decision-makers are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, and they played up the promises of the future at the tech summit.

The NBA enlisted former president Barack Obama to help unveil its ambitious plans to develop training programs across Africa, then hosted TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew for an extended conversation about the social media app’s explosive growth. Owners such as Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks and Dan Gilbert of the Cleveland Cavaliers participated in panel discussions about cryptocurrency, NFTs, sports gambling and other potential revenue streams, and Silver introduced “Coach Nat” — short for NBA Augmented Telepresence — a hologram-like instructor who will teach basketball’s fundamentals in the metaverse.

“My role is to help coach, train and develop the next generation of NBA talent,” said Coach Nat, who was voiced by Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal. “I know all the best moves and am untethered by one single dimension. I can even make a free throw.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils coach of the future – Coach Nat – in the metaverse pic.twitter.com/I3OwKckqU9 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2022

Back in non-augmented reality, Manu Ginóbili headlined the list of 11 nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Joining the San Antonio Spurs legend were former NBA players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson; WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen; and longtime NBA coach George Karl. This year’s class will be officially selected April 2.

“I’m personally rooting for Tim Hardaway,” said NBA TV commentator Isiah Thomas, who led the Detroit Pistons to titles in 1989 and 1990. “If you’ve got [Mitch] Richmond and [Chris] Mullin in the Hall of Fame, you’ve got to have Tim in there.”

Ball, Anthony Edwards and the league’s other first- and second-year talents closed out opening night in the revamped Rising Stars Challenge, which pitted four teams coached by former NBA stars in a tournament-like format that featured first-round games played to 50 points and a final game played to 25 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the first game, Team Isiah Thomas squeaked by Team James Worthy, 50-49, thanks to game-winning free throws by Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. Jalen Green had 20 points in a losing effort, and the Houston Rockets rookie guard proved to be a crowd favorite with several highflying dunks that provided a taste of what’s to come when he competes in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. The loosey-goosey affair saw Magic guard Cole Anthony pull down his own shorts in an attempt to distract Bane on his final free throw.

“I do what it takes for the win,” Anthony said on Twitter after his unsuccessful self-pantsing.

The second contest saw Team Rick Barry defeat Team Gary Payton, 50-48, thanks to 13 points and eight rebounds from Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley, who drew the loudest cheers of the night because of his hometown connection. Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate hit a game-winning runner to advance to the final.

Team Rick Barry eked out a 25-20 win over Team Isiah Thomas in the final, with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 draft, claiming MVP honors with 18 points across the two games. Magic rookie forward Franz Wagner closed the victory at the free throw line.

“After watching the first game, we knew everyone was going to compete and go for the win,” Cunningham said. “We had to come out and prove ourselves, and I’m glad we did that.”

Attendance at the event was strong despite the weather, and the Rising Stars’ new format achieved its intended goal of circumventing the extended stretches of garbage time that often arise in exhibitions. The show went on through the trying circumstances, leaving Edwards to enjoy a brief victory lap on behalf of his fellow youngsters.