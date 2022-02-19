CLEVELAND — LeBron James returned to Ohio with a bang on Saturday, using his all-star media day session to extend olive branches to his former team — the Cleveland Cavaliers — and to drop hints that the Los Angeles Lakers might not be the final stop in his Hall of Fame career.

“Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment,” James said of the host city, where he won the 2016 title with the Cavaliers. “They’ve got two all-stars of their own in the game in [Darius Garland] and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they got another guy in the all-star, and that’s me.”

In a separate interview with The Athletic, James said that he was open to the possibility of a third stint with the Cavaliers and confirmed long-standing rumors that he eventually wants to play on the same team as with his son, Bronny James, who’s currently a junior in high school.

James also drew attention for going out of his way to praise Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti.

“The MVP over there is Sam Presti,” James said, when asked about Thunder rookie standout Josh Giddey. “I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted [Kevin Durant], [Russell Westbrook], Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.”

That glowing assessment came shortly after James’s Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline and a few day after James praised Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead for his aggressive approach to roster-building. While James said nothing specific about Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, his commentary on Presti and Snead fueled online speculation that he was unhappy with the decision not to tinker with an underperforming roster.