NYC Mandate: Silver said that he was “not sure exactly” whether New York City would alter its vaccine mandate to allow unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games, but noted that other cities have begun to change their policies as case counts have dropped. Although Silver said he hadn’t had direct communications with New York Mayor Eric Adams, he said that his “sense is that certain restrictions will be lifted” if infections continue to decrease following the omicron wave.

International Games: Silver said that the NBA was eagerly looking forward to hosting games in international markets, something it had to stop doing during the pandemic. The NBA probably won’t play regular season games during the 2022-23 season in European markets, but such games could happen during the upcoming preseason.

James Harden trade: Silver said that the NBA has “no ongoing investigation right now” into possible tampering by the Philadelphia 76ers toward James Harden in advance of last week’s : Silver said that the NBA has “no ongoing investigation right now” into possible tampering by the Philadelphia 76ers toward James Harden in advance of last week’s blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets . The commissioner added that the league office “wants players and teams to honor contracts” in general, but noted that both the 76ers and Nets “ultimately seem satisfied by the outcome of the trade and willingly entered into it.”

Trade demands: Silver reiterated his previous “unhappiness with public trade demands” like the one made by Ben Simmons, which triggered a stalemate with the Philadelphia 76ers. He admitted that the league hasn’t discovered “a secret idea to fix that problem” from happening again. Similarly, he said that it’s a “problem when players are paid not to play” like Houston Rockets guard John Wall, but that there was “no ready fix” and that such situations would need to be discussed during the next Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association.

Locker room media access: Silver said that restoring media access to locker rooms was “not going to be so easy” for two reasons. First, the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of future variants have led the league to conclude that “creating a little bit of distance may make more sense for the foreseeable future.” Second, he said that conducting interviews while players are dressing is an “anachronism” and that the NBA would meet with the Professional Basketball Writers Association to discuss possible alternatives.

Competitive balance: Silver said that he felt that “there’s been a leavening” on the issue of competitive balance and that the subject hasn’t been a major discussion for the league and its team owners. Four different organizations have won the NBA title over the past four seasons.

Play-in tournament: Silver said that he was “more pleased” with the NBA’s play-in tournament that he expected because the new format, which was introduced in last season, has created more competitive races throughout the standings. Rather than simply benefiting from the additional television revenue and interest created by the tournament games, Silver noted that the stretch run of the regular season has been more competitive, with some teams fighting to get top six seeds so that they can avoid the play-in tournament and others fighting for the 9th and 10th seeds to avoid the lottery.