In a battle between two rivals who know each other well, Rudolph held on to win 3-2, giving Robinson four more team points and the state title.

“Honestly,” Rudolph said, “knowing the team title was on the line actually gave me a little bit of calm. I wasn’t just out there wrestling for myself. I knew I had all of my coaches and teammates depending on me, so motivation was not going to be a problem.”

Story continues below advertisement

At last year’s state meet, Rudolph beat Mancia in the semifinals on the way to his first state title. This year, heading into Saturday they wrestled three times, with Rudolph winning the first meeting and Mancia taking the next two — setting up the final battle.

Advertisement

“After last year at state, I knew he would have revenge on his mind,” Rudolph said. “Neither one of us was going to let up.”

The two wrestlers were on their feet for almost the entire match. The first period ended scoreless, and Rudolph took a 1-0 lead with an escape early in the second. Mancia then escaped from Rudolph early in the third to even the score.

About 45 seconds into the third period, Rudolph took down Mancia just before they rolled out of bounds, giving him a 3-1 lead. Mancia’s escape made it 3-2, but at that point Rudolph knew if he could stay on his feet for the final minute he would win his second state title and secure the team championship for Robinson.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first thing on my mind was, don’t get penalized for stalling,” he said. “The second thing was, keep my head protected and my body protected, and if I do that, he’s not going to beat me.”

Earlier in the day, Robinson senior Sammy Gerard won his third state title, beating Oakton’s Isaac Hegg at 152 pounds.

With the team score in mind, Gerard knew he couldn’t just hold on for the victory late in his match. He said he was trying to aggressively go after more points in the hope of a major decision.

“When the team championship is on the line, that’s a big cookie to handle,” Gerard said. “You know that just the slightest thing, getting just one more point, that could be the difference. Every single point adds up.”

Woodbridge’s Tyler Tanev won the state title at 120 pounds, defeating Forest Park’s Anthony Orlando.

Other 6A state champs included Westfield teammates Robert Rerras at 132 pound and Sebastian Alcocer at 138; West Springfield’s Sean Coughlin at 160; South County’s Brian Gordon at 170; Patriot’s Vincenzo Corvetto at 182; Justice’s Eli Reyes at 195; and Colgan’s Elijah Gonzalez at 220.

In Class 4A, Loudoun County junior Bryson Rios defended his state title at 106 pounds by defeating Orange County’s Waylon Rogers, 2-0. Rios missed a month of the season after suffering a broken eye socket in his second match of the year.

“Winning this year feels even better than last year,” Rios said. “After everything I went through after my injury, to be able to come back out and win again, that’s really a great feeling.”