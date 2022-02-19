A joyous Saints bench nearly flooded the court. Across the floor, a deafening Saints’ student section looked ready to meet them in the middle. Episcopal called another timeout, less than a minute after the first. More than a quarter of basketball remained but it was clear the Saints would earn their third straight title in one of the area’s toughest leagues.

“This team has bought in 100 percent to what we try to do here,” Saints Coach Mike Jones said. “We have a big plaque at our gym that says ‘Energy and Effort.’ Every player that came in the game today showed that.”

These two Northern Virginia rivals, located less than a mile apart in Alexandria, have spent much of this year, and plenty others, grappling for IAC supremacy. They have faced each other in three straight conference finals, and the Saints have emerged victorious each time.

“Whether it’s Episcopal or not, any loss at St. Stephen’s really hurts,” senior guard Garrett Brennan said. “Coach Jones has done an amazing job of setting up a winning program here. Or, I think I can say now, a dynasty.”

Saturday was the teams’ fourth meeting this season. The Saints (18-3) won the first matchup, beating the Maroon (16-7) in the championship game of their annual season-opening tournament. Episcopal got its revenge with two close wins in conference play, and the teams ended up splitting the regular season title.

This year’s Saints prided themselves on winning as their predecessors had won: with stingy, unrelenting defense. It took until the second quarter Saturday for them to settle into that style of play, but once they did they ran away with the game. Transition points, fueled by stops, came pouring in. Episcopal quickly looked out of sorts.

Senior guard Devin Ceaser, a transfer from St. Mary’s Ryken, led the Saints with 28 points. After every breakaway dunk or Maroon-deflating three, Ceaser ran back up the court with a scowl. The University at Buffalo commit did not break character until Jones subbed him out for good with two minutes remaining. He made it past congratulatory teammates to the water cooler and, just before putting a cup to his lips, let out a smile.