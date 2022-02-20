Taylor died Saturday at the age of 80, and Washington football fans of a certain age will always remember him as a spectacular game-changer who made an immediate impact on his team as a rookie in 1964 — when he actually played running back, his position at Arizona State University, where he also played defensive back.

That year, as the third overall pick in the draft, he became the first player in franchise history to be named rookie of the year, with 199 carries for 755 yards, and five touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield (an NFL record for a running back at that time) for 814 yards and five more scores, averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

In a move Taylor initially opposed, first-year head coach Otto Graham decided to switch him to split end halfway through the 1966 season. It was not the first time Graham had messed with Taylor. Two years earlier, he coached the college all-stars in an exhibition game against the Chicago Bears and was quoted as describing Taylor as “lazy” during practices, an insult Taylor never forgot.

Still, the position change was clearly the right move.

“He was devastating once he had room to run,” Graham once said. “We kept asking ourselves what was the best way to get Taylor out into the open field. The answer was obvious. Put him as a receiver.”

Taylor soon became the most feared receiver in the league, joining forces to form arguably the finest trio of pass catchers on one team in the annals of pro football.

That would be flanker Bobby Mitchell, a fellow Hall of Famer, and tight end Jerry Smith, a man many believe also deserves enshrinement. Taylor, Smith and Mitchell finished first, second and fourth among NFL receivers that year, with 197 total receptions for 2,705 yards and 27 touchdowns. Taylor had 70 catches, nine for touchdowns.

Completing all those passes was none other than Sonny Jurgensen, the third Hall of Famer in that dazzling offense. Jurgensen also came to Washington in 1964 after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he and Taylor developed a particularly close bond, both on and off the field.

“I never played with anybody quite like him,” Jurgensen once said. “Charley could do what he wanted. He was a playmaker. I just wanted to get the ball in his hands.”

Despite all that offense, Washington remained a sub-.500 team for most of the 1960s, at least until Vince Lombardi replaced Graham after the 1968 season, and then again when George Allen arrived in 1971. Mitchell had retired by then, but Taylor and Smith were joined by another talented receiver, Roy Jefferson, and the team advanced to its first Super Bowl after the 1972 season.

Ironically, the quarterback in that game was Billy Kilmer, a man the defense-oriented Allen preferred to run his ball-control, take-no-chances offense. Jurgensen, a far more flamboyant passer who often drew up pays in the dirt in the huddle, had suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the regular season and was out for the year.

“I had to change my whole style of playing for George,” Taylor told The Washington Post in 1984. “Sure I was frustrated. I had to develop another pattern. I couldn't do the deep posts because Kilmer couldn't get it to me, and George would have killed him if he tried.”

Still, what many consider Taylor’s greatest reception came with Kilmer at quarterback on New Year’s Eve at RFK Stadium in the 1972 NFC title game against the reviled Dallas Cowboys. With Washington leading, 10-3 in the third quarter, Taylor beat Dallas reserve cornerback Mark Washington for a spectacular 45-yard touchdown catch that broke the game wide open in a 26-3 victory, earning the franchise its first Super Bowl appearance.

Taylor only had two catches in his team’s 14-7 loss to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VII, and he once told me he had no doubt that if Jurgensen had been the starter that day, it would have been no contest.

“I always had the feeling that Kilmer held it against me, all those great years me and Sonny had together,” Taylor said in another 1984 interview. “I don’t know why, but we could never get together, I could never get into his head on the field like I could with Sonny. I could never get close to him … It’s funny. Billy never let me know he enjoyed working with me. Maybe he didn’t.”

And there were plenty of defensive players who clearly did not enjoy working against him.

In addition to his blazing speed, his uncanny moves to get open, his elusiveness in the open field, Taylor, at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, was a truly vicious blocker. He was particularly adept at the crackback technique. Lined up wide left or right, he would move toward the line of scrimmage on running plays to his side and level unsuspecting defensive backs and linebackers who often never saw him coming.

In that ’72 NFC title game, Taylor had knocked Dallas starting cornerback Charlie Waters out of the game with a jarring hit that resulted in 12 stitches for the injured Cowboy. That’s why Mark Washington was in the game that day, and Taylor, as usual, took full advantage.

“Nobody blocked better, ran better, or took three or four players away from a play better than Charley,” his great friend, Bobby Mitchell once said of Taylor. “He was nasty.”

Off the field he was not.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984, he gave one of the shortest and most humble acceptance speeches in the history of Canton’s induction ceremonies. He thanked his family, he thanked his teammates and most of all, he thanked the fans.

“I would like to say that I had some of the greatest and most moral support that one player could have in a lifetime, and I had it in Washington,” he said that day. “I would like to thank you for spending that 13 years with me. You made it a pleasure to be in Washington.”

No CT, the pleasure was all ours.