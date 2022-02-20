Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer loves the look of NASCAR’s new “Next Gen” racecar, smitten at first sight by its bigger, 18-inch wheels and sleek, stylish body.

He’s wild about its deeper, throatier sound, too, as a self-professed “car guy” who hears music in the roar of V-8 engines.

But what Bowyer likes best is the look of anxiety he sees in the eyes of NASCAR drivers as they prepare for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 in a radically retooled racecar they’ve barely had a chance to figure out.

“They’re all nervous about this car,” said Bowyer, 42, a former racer-turned Fox broadcaster who famously skidded across the finish of the 2007 Daytona 500 in an upside-down Chevrolet in flames. “These guys are going to have their hands full, and I want to see that as a fan. I don’t want to see a guy, when you go to an in-car camera, looking like he’s on a Sunday afternoon cruise with his family.”