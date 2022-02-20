Two weeks after their debut at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash, an exhibition race at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, the Next Gen cars take center stage as the sport’s season takes off with the Daytona 500.
Here’s what you need to know about the 64th edition of the race at Daytona International Speedway:
Race time: The green flag will drop at 3:06 p.m. Eastern time.
TV: Fox will carry the race, starting at 2:30 p.m., with its RaceDay telecast starting at 1 p.m. It should wind up around 6:30 p.m.
Streaming options: Fox will offer the race on FoxSports.com (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app. Other options for live coverage include FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and PlayStation Vue, with some of those services offering trial packages.
Weather report: For the first time in three years (fingers crossed), there may be no rain delays. According to the National Weather Service, skies will be mostly clear with only a slight chance of sprinkles. The high is predicted to be around 71 degrees, with the low around 58.
The fastest qualifier: Kyle Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion, won the pole position.
Race details: Drivers will make 200 trips around the 2.5-mile track.
More about the race: There will be three segments, with the first two consisting of 65 laps each and the last consisting of 70 laps.
The lineup: Michael McDowell, the defending champion, will start sixth.
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
5. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
9. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
13. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
15. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
17. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
19. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
23. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
26. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
27. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
28. (44) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet
29. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
31. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
33. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (15) David Ragan, Ford
35. (50) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet
36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
38. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
39. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
40. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford