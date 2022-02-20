Myatt Snider was uninjured in a fiery crash on the last lap of the season-opening Xfinity Series race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Snider hit the outside wall, crashing as drivers maneuvered for position on the backstretch. Another car struck him, sending his car flying, and landing on the catch fence, with the cables cutting parts and pieces from his car. Snider immediately signaled that he was okay and climbed from the car.

Snider had what he said was an injury to his left foot and expected that he would be able to drive in next week’s race at Auto Club Speedway, saying he is “extremely blessed to be as okay as I am.”

Michael Jordan, now a NASCAR team owner, had a front-row seat, along with driver Bubba Wallace, who will drive in the Daytona 500 Sunday. (Grandstands were removed from the backstretch after a number of fans were injured in wrecks in 2013 and 2015.)

It was a little too close for comfort for Wallace, who drives for Jordan’s team and tweeted, “Crazy wreck right in front of us. Scary stuff.”

“I’m just glad none of it hit y’all,” Snider tweeted in reply to Wallace.

Snider’s engine flew out and was struck by Matt Mills’s car.

“It’s the last lap and everybody is trying their best to push as hard as as possible, and I’m trying to keep as much momentum as I can get,” Snider told reporters after being checked out in the infield care center. “I felt a push, and then I started feeling the car go right and I’m like, ‘Crap. I might be along for a ride here.’ Sure enough, I was.”

As he was facing backwards, he said, "I started seeing the racetrack and I’m like, “Hmm, this is getting better as it goes.’ I think what happened is that the left rear started yawing toward the fence and then the fence caught it and that’s what really started tearing everything up.”

"Where is the engine?"



