As players and assistant coaches moved in, Howard threw a right hand in the direction of Wisconsin’s Joe Krabbenhoft. That set off a brief melee between the two teams.

A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022

Howard later said that he had been physically contacted first and that he will accept any penalty meted out to him by the Big Ten. Holding a large lead in the final minute, Wisconsin took a timeout with 49 seconds left and put bench players on the court, then called another timeout with 15 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I will remember that,” Howard told reporters, “because of that timeout. And for someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled-for, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That’s what escalated it.”

More from Howard on what led to everything that transpired after the game… pic.twitter.com/nX3NCCSouY — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 20, 2022

“Apparently, he didn’t like that I called a timeout, to reset the 10-second call,” Gard, who noted his Badgers were running out of time to get the ball across half-court, said of Howard. “I didn’t want to put my backups — I had all my bench players in the game — I didn’t want to put them in that position of scrambling with only four seconds. So I took a timeout, and that got us a new 10 seconds, then helped them got organized to get the ball in.

“[Howard] did not like that, when he came through the handshake line. I’ll leave it at that, and the tape will show the rest.”

"Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout."



Wisconsin coach Greg Gard explains what led to the postgame fight with Juwan Howard and the Michigan team. pic.twitter.com/tjgRpGsCQB — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 20, 2022

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, who joined Gard at a postgame news conference, said he already spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I expect the league is going to act swiftly and aggressively,” said McIntosh, who also claimed that staff members were injured in the skirmish.

“There is no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less Big Ten competition,” McIntosh added. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship, the Big Ten in acting with class, and that didn’t happen today.”