But Curry, who was born in nearby Akron, took the razzing with good humor, alternating between awkward laughter and expressions of gratitude while onstage. Once play tipped off, the 33-year-old sharpshooter got straight to work doing what he does better than anyone in the sport’s history: draining three-pointers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

By halftime, he had 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from deep. By night’s end, Curry had converted the home crowd, soaking in cheers as he scored a game-high 50 points and hit an All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers on 27 attempts to claim his first Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award. James, captain of Team LeBron, added 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists and hit a deep turnaround jumper to clinch a 163-160 win over Team Durant.

“It’s pretty special being back in Ohio and playing with the best guys in the league and celebrating the highest level of basketball,” Curry said. “Obviously this trophy has a very special meaning honoring Kobe, Gigi and everyone who was lost two years ago. Very humbled. Very blessed.”

The victory was the fifth straight for James as an all-star captain, and it came as no surprise given that the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s team had four former MVPs — James, Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic — in the starting lineup. Kevin Durant’s team was at a disadvantage with its captain sidelined by injury for the second straight season, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid held down the fort with a team-high 36 points in a losing effort.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While Curry stole the show with his ostentatious play, he donned an understated navy jacket during a halftime ceremony that honored the top 75 players in NBA history. More than 40 members of the team showed up, walking down a makeshift red carpet to a raised circular stage, while other living members who opted not to attend appeared in video cameos on the scoreboard. Bryant and the other deceased members of the team were honored with portraits on the big screen.

The elaborate halftime show featured an introduction from Spike Lee, a montage narrated by Forest Whitaker and an extended video highlighting activist efforts by Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

“When you hit that diamond anniversary, it’s time to shine,” Lee said.

Story continues below advertisement

The NBA introduced the 75th anniversary team members by position — forwards, then centers, then guards — and saved Jordan for last. The six-time champion, who now owns a NASCAR team, made a surprise appearance after attending the Daytona 500 earlier in the day. After the buzzer, Jordan mingled with his fellow legends and embraced James on the court.

Advertisement

“I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man’s hand that inspired me throughout my childhood,” James said. “I always wanted to be like him growing up. It’s crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ.”

LeBron and MJ



What a moment 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QzhLEUuOOr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

Russell stayed home because of coronavirus concerns, Durant missed out after a death in the family, and Larry Bird was absent for unexplained reasons. But Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar, Robertson, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isiah Thomas and Allen Iverson were among the legends on hand.

Chris Paul, who earned his 12th all-star selection and participated in the halftime celebration, played just two minutes after the Phoenix Suns announced he had suffered a right thumb fracture that will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Curry looked loose from the early going, laughing with James and Antetokounmpo as the trio waited backstage during introductions. The halftime show, which followed a similar 50th anniversary team celebration in Cleveland in 1997, appeared to kick Curry into high gear.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s fun [to get in the zone],” Curry said. “It’s obviously a lot of reps and a lot of work and the freedom to just be creative and have fun with it. When I get going, the energy picks up.”

During a two-minute stretch early in the third quarter, the NBA’s career three-point leader hit five straight three-pointers, backing up near midcourt as his teammates kept feeding him. Later in the period, Curry launched a three-pointer and turned his back on the basket before the ball swished through.

“We all were [spectators],” Cavaliers guard Darius Garland said. “A 50-ball in the All-Star Game — I was definitely a spectator. I was a fan.”

The unprecedented shooting display saw Curry shatter Paul George’s all-star record of nine three-pointers in 2016. Team LeBron won the first quarter 47-45 but trailed for much of the second and third before Curry, James and Antetokounmpo closed out the win. With just one more three-pointer, Curry would have broken Anthony Davis’s All-Star Game record of 52 points in 2017.