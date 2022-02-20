It paid off. The St. John’s girls turned in a dominant win by scoring 208 points — the next-highest total was 58 — and the boys prevailed, too, despite several record-setting performances by Carroll. What the St. John’s boys lacked in first-place finishes they made up for with numbers, finishing with 183 points to Carroll’s 169.5. That gave St. John’s its second straight sweep of this meet, following its dual crowns in 2020.

“You’re finding something deep down inside to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Dunham said. “Just fighting to the finish. We want that to be the DNA of our team.”

The 3,200 meters doubled as an opportunity for St. John’s to grab the lead. It was one of the few events Carroll didn’t compete in, and though Pierre Attiogbe of St. Albans won in 9 minutes 15.08 seconds, St. John’s runners finished second, third and fourth.

On the girls’ side, it seemed red-and-black uniforms were rounding the track constantly. For junior Meredith Gotzman, that meant running the 3,200 in trainers instead of spikes, a decision Dunham made to ensure she had extra support to help avoid injury, even at the cost of speed. Coming off a hamstring injury during cross-country season and saving her strength ahead of national meets, Gotzman had to be careful despite wanting to turn in the best time she could.

Her footwear choice didn’t matter: She came in nearly 24 seconds faster than her competition in 11:22.20.

“I just wanted to prove to myself and I guess to others that I can still run the way I know I can,” Gotzman said. But calling back to her coach, she assured him jokingly that she’s “never running in trainers again.”

Carroll finished second in the boys’ and girls’ competitions. The boys set six meet records, including a triple jump of 47 feet 5 inches by sophomore Drew Dillard, topping the mark by more than three feet, and a powerhouse performance by junior Nyckoles Harbor in the 55-meter dash.