The postseason is also underway in Virginia, where the district tournaments were played over the past week. Undefeated Hayfield and Patriot continued their dominance, while South Lakes also earned a district title.

The coming week will bring even more action, as the Maryland playoffs get going, Virginia enters the regional stage and three of the top private school conferences hold their tournaments: the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Independent School League and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

1. Paul VI (23-3) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers had another big week, earning wins over No. 4 Bishop McNamara and No. 20 St. John’s.

2. Sidwell Friends (24-1) LR: 2

The Quakers enter the MAC tournament as the team to beat after wrapping up the regular season with convincing wins over St. James and the Potomac School.

3. Bishop McNamara (19-3) LR: 3

The Mustangs dropped a game to No. 1 Paul VI last week but still finish the regular season with a 12-2 record in the WCAC.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-3) LR: 8

The Saints are champions of the IAC again, with Saturday’s dominant win making it three straight conference titles for the Alexandria program.

5. DeMatha (17-6) LR: 4

The Stags picked up an impressive win over Gonzaga to end the WCAC regular season schedule but dropped a nonconference game to Hagerstown’s St. Maria Goretti.

6. Hayfield (25-0) LR: 6

The Hawks’ dominant campaign continued in the National District tournament, as they won the title with three wins of more than 25 points.

7. Gonzaga (16-7) LR: 5

The Eagles picked up a conference victory over Archbishop Carroll but couldn’t close the regular season with a win at No. 3 DeMatha.

8. Wilson (26-4) LR: 9 (UP)

Wednesday’s DCIAA championship victory is the program’s fourth in the last five years.

9. National Christian (29-7) LR: 10

The Eagles beat Fairfax Christian for the third time this year, holding off the Cardinals in the MPSC championship game.

10. Patriot (22-0) LR: 11

The Pioneers beat rival Battlefield for a third time in the Cedar Run District title game.

11. South Lakes (21-2) LR: 12

The red-hot Seahawks topped Madison to win the Cedar Run District tournament.

12. Archbishop Spalding (22-9) LR: 7

The Cavaliers continue to tumble, with losses against Pallotti and Mount St. Joseph last week.

13. Churchill (19-1) LR: 14

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with wins over Rockville and Kennedy.

14. Bowie (14-1) LR: 13

The Bulldogs split a back-to-back with Eleanor Roosevelt.

15. St. Charles (14-2) LR: 18

The Spartans picked up wins over North Point and La Plata last week.

16. Westlake (17-2) LR: NR

The Wolverines closed the regular season with a 12-game winning streak.

17. Episcopal (16-7) LR: 16

After a rough outing against No. 5 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the IAC title game, the Maroon turn their attention to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.

18. Douglass (14-3) LR: NR

The Eagles’ three losses this year all came against ranked opponents.

19. South County (18-5) LR: 17

The Stallions fell to West Potomac by two in the Patriot District semifinals.

20. St. John’s (13-11) LR: 19

The Cadets fell to No. 1 Paul VI this week to drop to .500 in WCAC play.

Dropped out: No. 15 Bishop O’Connell, No. 20 Bullis.