Forward T.J. Oshie, goaltender Vitek Vanecek and defenseman Justin Schultz all returned to practice Monday as full participants after missing time with upper-body injuries. Oshie has been out since Jan. 15, Vanecek since Feb. 1 and Schultz since last week.

Forward Anthony Mantha, who remains on long-term injured reserve, was in a noncontact jersey but practiced with the group for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in early November. Mantha is still in the beginning stages of his rehab process, but he looked comfortable on the ice Monday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“All year it’s been guys in and out of the lineup, and we haven’t played with our full lineup this year, so it is nice to see," said center Nicklas Backstrom, who started the season on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury. “… It’s fun to see those guys out there. They obviously mean a lot to this team.”

Coach Peter Laviolette said it’s still unclear whether Oshie, Vanecek or Schultz will play in Washington’s next game Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, but he said all three players improved over the break, which followed the team’s most recent game this past Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Capitals are scheduled to practice again Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to New York.

“You get a lot of guys, four or five guys, that have been not around for at least a few days — some a lot longer than that — and you get them back on the ice, that’s a boost,” Laviolette said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Oshie has had multiple stints on injured reserve this year and has played in only 18 games. He missed a few weeks in late October and November after injuring his foot while blocking a shot, then returned for one game and suffered another lower-body injury. He returned in early December, missed some additional time on the NHL’s coronavirus list and then suffered his latest setback last month.

The veteran forward skated by himself for the past week before he took normal line rushes at practice Monday.

“Obviously we miss him a lot,” Backstrom said of Oshie. “I mean, he’s a key player for this team and … always high energy. So, I mean, we missed him and look forward for him to get back in.”

Vanecek left the Capitals’ Feb. 1 game against Pittsburgh after Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen crashed into him about six minutes into the game and Vanecek appeared to hit the post. The Capitals have not disclosed the exact nature of Vanecek’s injury but have described the recovery process as similar to recovering from a concussion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vanecek looked like the team’s No. 1 netminder before his injury, but Ilya Samsonov has started to see an uptick in his play with Vanecek sidelined. In his two most recent outings last week, Samsonov made 33 saves Tuesday in a 4-1 win against Nashville and 30 saves Thursday in a 5-3 win against Philadelphia.