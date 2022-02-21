Virginia crowned district champions last week, including No. 8 Madison (Concorde), No. 10 Woodgrove (Potomac), No. 11 Osbourn Park (Cedar Run) and No. 16 Robinson (Patriot). Virginia’s state playoffs begin this week.

So do Maryland’s, but not before county champions are crowned Wednesday in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

1. Sidwell Friends (22-0) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers continued their national dominance with a 73-58 win over New Jersey power St. John-Vianney.

2. New Hope Academy (22-2) LR: 2

The Tigers capped their regular season with a 86-31 win over TPLS Christian Academy.

3. Bishop McNamara (18-4) LR: 3

The Mustangs won five WCAC games last week.

4. St. John’s (15-4) LR: 5

The Cadets are peaking at the right time, defeating No. 7 Paul VI and New York power South Shore.

5. Good Counsel (18-3) LR: 6

The Falcons beat Bishop O’Connell, Elizabeth Seton and Archbishop Carroll last week.

6. Georgetown Visitation (18-3) LR: 7

The ISL powerhouse dominated Stone Ridge and St. Andrew’s.

7. Paul VI (17-7) LR: 4

The Panthers fell to No. 15 Bishop Ireton and No. 4 St. John’s.

8. Madison (21-2) LR: 8

The Warhawks beat Oakton, 56-30, for the Concorde District title.

9. Clarksburg (20-0) LR: 9

The Coyotes crushed Watkins Mill, Northwest and Paint Branch to conclude the regular season.

10. Woodgrove (24-0) LR: 10

The Wolverines beat Briar Woods, 60-31, for the Potomac District crown.

11. Osbourn Park (21-1) LR: 11

The Yellow Jackets beat Patriot, 58-36, for the Cedar Run District title.

12. Howard (15-0) LR: 12

The Lions claimed the Howard County title.

13. Maret (15-6) LR: 13

The Frogs topped Holy Child and Bullis.

14. Glen Burnie (19-0) LR: 14

The Gophers beat Old Mill, 68-50, for the Anne Arundel County championship.

15. Bishop Ireton (18-10) LR: 18

The Cardinals beat No. 7 Paul VI before falling to No. 3 Bishop McNamara.

16. Robinson (21-2) LR: 16

The Rams beat Lake Braddock, 53-43, for the Patriot District crown.

17. Meridian (20-1) LR: 17

The Mustangs continued handling business in Virginia, beating Monroe and Culpeper County.

18. Potomac School (18-1) LR: 20

The Panthers defeated St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Holton-Arms and Flint Hill.

19. C.H. Flowers (12-1) LR: 15

The Jaguars beat Parkdale a day after falling to their Prince George’s County counterpart.

20. National Christian (17-9) LR: Not ranked

At a tournament in North Carolina, the Eagles beat Scotland Campus (Penn.) and Valor Christian (Ga.) but fell to Canada’s Lincoln Prep.

Dropped out: No. 19 Parkdale.