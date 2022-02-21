The ninth-ranked Eagles led for most of the night, holding the Cardinals at bay despite a vocal crowd and a few scoring surges. They led by five at halftime and pushed their advantage to double digits with a strong third quarter.

The MPSC was formed this year, a new venture meant to bring together eight private programs from across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. This school year, the conference was active only in boys’ basketball, but its leaders are looking to add members and sports in the future.

“Definitely involved some travel, the league is spread out a bit,” Coach Kenny Johnson said of the debut season. “But that’s just another challenge for us, it challenges these guys’ ability to focus. … For us, all year long we’ve been trying to chase adversity to make us stronger.”

The Eagles, formerly members of the Capital Beltway League, quickly emerged as the team to beat in the MPSC. They sat atop the standings for most of the regular season, finishing with just two losses. Johnson was named coach of the year in the league while junior guard Isaiah Coleman was named player of the year.

With a conference crown in hand, National Christian has one more postseason event remaining: They will travel to Rock Hill, S.C. for the Big Shots Prep Nationals tournament this week. It is the last trip in a winter full of them, and the mission will be the same as ever.

“There are going to be a lot of good teams down there, but we’re going to go and get that one done, too,” Coleman said.

— Michael Errigo

Torn ACL can’t ruin senior night

Last Tuesday, Churchill girls’ coach Pete McMahon allowed senior guard Irene Haramis to start under one condition: She couldn’t move from the right corner.

Haramis tore her left ACL in September in an AAU game, but she had nagged her coaches all season to allow her to step onto the court for senior night. When Churchill tipped off against Kennedy in Potomac, Haramis stood by herself on the opposite side of the court as the Cavaliers began a possession.

Churchill guard Chelsea Calkins soon stole a pass and pushed the ball ahead to Haramis. Nerves flooded Haramis, knowing she may get just one chance to score. Her three-point attempt sunk through the hoop as Haramis, wearing a knee brace, erupted in tears and McMahon called a timeout for teammates to embrace her.

“High school basketball meant so much, and not having two years to be able to play was really, really devastating,” said Haramis, who played on varsity her first two seasons before her junior season was canceled because of the pandemic. “It was so relieving just seeing the ball go in the hoop.”

In the fourth quarter, McMahon reinserted Haramis into the game with the Bulldogs’ win clinched. Haramis, who will play for Dickinson College (Pa.) in the fall, faced tighter defense this time, but she sank another corner three-pointer.

Haramis thought her best senior night memory would be merely standing on the court for a few seconds, but the night ended with her having scored six points.

— Kyle Melnick

HALFTIME

Players of the week

Kamari Campbell, F, Dunbar. The senior’s 12 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in a victory over Banneker earned her the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament MVP award.

Kyle Ables, G, Potomac Falls. The senior hit a driving layup with less than a minute left to hand Potomac Falls a one-point win over Stone Bridge in the Potomac District championship.

Delaney Thomas, F, St. John’s. The junior led the way with 20 points as the Cadets earned a big conference win at Paul VI.

Karris Scott, G, Arundel. The senior scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats past Meade, 69-51, for the Anne Arundel County championship.

Games to watch this week

Churchill boys vs. Damascus, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Richard Montgomery

C.H. Flowers girls vs. Oxon Hill, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wise

Virginia Region 6C boys’ championship, TBD Saturday

Independent School League championship, 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Georgetown Day

Friendship Tech closes strong to win PCSAA

Friendship Tech Coach Dwayne Shackleford preached to his young team all season that the difficult practices and tough nonconference games against private school opponents would eventually lead to a championship.

That day came Sunday at the University of the District of Columbia, as the Titans (15-7) did the Griddy dance, trophy in hand, on their way to the locker room after knocking off perennial power Friendship Collegiate (15-5) for the first time in three attempts, 67-58, in the D.C. Public Charter Schools Athletic Association AA championship.

“I know you couldn’t see it when we were taking Ls early and it seemed like I was only pointing out the things that you all did wrong,” Shackleford told his team after the win. “But this is the moment right here that I was getting you ready for.”

Montez Steele, the sole senior, steadied the Titans in the second quarter, and the teams entered halftime tied at 28 apiece.

“We came into the huddle and told each other that we had to go on a run and break their back, because even though we were down a little bit we could feel they were bending,” Steele said. “We have a very young team, so if we were going to win, I was going to have to lead this team. So I knew what had to be done.”

Friendship Tech opened the final quarter with a 13-0 run spurred by an eight-point burst from freshman Daniel Bumpass to effectively end the game.

“As a freshman, to have the trust of Coach Shack and my teammates to even be in a game that important meant everything to me,” Bumpass said.

The Titans turn their attention to the D.C. Sports Athletic Association tournament, which begins Feb. 28.

— Tramel Raggs

Woodbridge wins district championship

​​Woodbridge was mediocre longer than the Vikings had hoped. With its fourth coach in four years, the girls’ team started the season 3-4.

But the Vikings rallied to win 14 of 16 including Thursday’s Cardinal District championship game, 42-41, over Potomac. They had learned something over time: they just had to sacrifice a little.

Senior Reina Washington, for instance, sacrificed her shots in favor of defense and energy, as the junior has grabbed more than five rebounds per game despite her 5-foot-4 stature. Senior Mackenzie Burke, another leader, had seen last year’s 13 points per game tumble to five this season.

Then, there’s senior Amani Melendez — “the most offensively gifted player I’ve ever coached,” said Coach Mark Hines, who previously guided the Battlefield boys’ team.

Melendez — who has deep three-point range, a desire to draw contact inside, and as she puts it, “a floater that’s like that” — saved her greatest sacrifice for the final moments of the district championship game, during which she scored 24 points.

Trailing Potomac by a point after a timeout, the Vikings had Melendez come toward the ball off a screen from junior Tati Smith. But Melendez was a decoy. The ball went straight to the wide-open Smith for the game-winning layup.

“I knew Tati was going to make it because she wants it just as bad as me,” Melendez said. “I’ve waited a long time. My freshman year, I got to experience the district, state and regional championships, but I wasn’t a major contributor on those teams. So to be a leader on this team, back in that position again, you know how bad I must have wanted it.”