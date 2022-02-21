To be sure, the nation’s top law enforcement official stated during a May 2016 news conference: “The legislature and the governor placed North Carolina in direct opposition to federal laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex and gender identity. More to the point, they created state-sponsored discrimination against transgender individuals … a right taken for granted by most of us.

“Today, we are filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state of North Carolina, Gov. Pat McCrory, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the University of North Carolina.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That law enforcement official was Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, the first Black woman to hold that title. She is the same lawyer, now in private practice, who was revealed by the NFL last week as its defense against a discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired as the Dolphins head coach. (If ever the phrase Black-on-Black crime seemed more than a misnomer, Lynch v. Flores appeared to be it.)

Why Lynch chose to go from protecting civil rights heading the Justice Department to defending discrimination in the largest, most-powerful sports league in the United States could be just greed. As a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, one of those venerable New York-based law firms, Lynch can earn more than $6 million a year with clients like the dollar NFL.

But Lynch also was never the strident attorney general on civil rights like her predecessor Eric Holder. And since entering private practice, doing what she’s doing for the NFL has become her modus operandi. She successfully shielded McDonald’s against a discrimination lawsuit from Black franchisees.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What Lynch’s joining the NFL to uphold its inequitable managerial employment system reminded me of most was how receptive we all are to the seductive nature that is the NFL. How addicted we are to its intoxicating, violent product. The league is an analgesic we just can’t quit, no matter how debauched it can be. Discriminatory hiring? Can’t wait till the playoffs start! Using a eugenics-sounding practice called race-norming to pay dementia-addled former Black players less than similarly injured White players by arguing Black players have less cognitive ability to start with? Give us a 17-game schedule!

How hooked we are to the NFL was on display at the halftime show during this year’s Super Bowl that so many hailed as the best such intermission ever. Matured rap stars Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent were joined by the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, the purveyor of rap to White middle America, Eminem, and the 2018 Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar, who performed his signature Alright, celebrated by his generation of Black America as its anthem for a new century.

They were all pulled together by the hip-hop impresario Jay-Z. He stepped into the oven that is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office to help Goodell douse the blowback the league was getting, particularly from Black fans, when it became clear that its owners exiled Black quarterback Colin Kaepernick because of his on-the-field protests against unchecked police lethality on Black people. Kaepernick dared to use the national anthem as his mix tape and the American flag as a prop.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A few years later, what does Jay-Z have to show for his efforts to help the league embrace social justice? A league social justice campaign called Inspire Change that the league says will drop $250 million over 10 years, or conservatively estimating, less than one percent of its revenue over that time. There has been a lot of sloganeering, like stenciling End Racism into end zones, including in Kansas City where the team continues to refuse Native American pleas to change its name and imagery Native people find offensive. And when Flores filed his suit in early February, there was one Black head coach employed by the 32 teams in the league whose rosters are 70 percent Black. Since then, Miami replaced Flores with Mike McDaniel, who the league went to lengths to highlight — for the first time most anyone can recall — is biracial. Even McDaniel seemed uncomfortable explaining his parentage.

The Steelers last week hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, working under Mike Tomlin, who is Black. Flores’ attorneys said his lawsuit would continue.

Jay-Z once cut a little ditty with Pharrell called Frontin’, which is rap vernacular for, among other things, putting up a facade. If Lynch is guilty of erecting such a disguise for the league’s history of discrimination, Jay-Z and the entertainers he lined up for at Super Bowl halftime are culpable in frontin’ for the league too. How are Black men aspiring to be not just players, but head coaches in the league, “ … gon’ be alright,” as Lamar raps, if they are systematically locked out of those top management positions?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But it’s not just on them. It’s on us fans as well. A researcher I once worked with, Shaun Harper, the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center, wrote in The Washington Post that Flores’ lawsuit laid bare how hallow is the NFL’s campaign against racism. He then wrote a fanciful piece in The Grio about a mass boycott of the league by the Black players who predominate it. “The campaign … was meant to powerfully communicate that hundreds of Black men across teams (plus any allies who wished to join them) would not be playing a 2022-23 season until the NFL meaningfully engaged them and retired Black players in collaboratively developing a sustainable strategy that would immediately accelerate the hiring of more Black head coaches,” Harper imagined.

But the onus for change is also on those of us who subscribe to the NFL, spin its turnstiles and cloak ourselves in its garb. As long as we continue to do so while complaining about the league’s unethical behavior, we’re not frontin’ for the league much less than the former attorney general.