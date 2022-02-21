The 13-point effort — including 10 in a little more than five minutes — was arguably Ayala’s best game in nearly a month. The senior had shot 22.6 percent while averaging eight points over his previous five games, and he missed a Feb. 13 loss at then-No. 3 Purdue with a wrist injury.

“In the second half, he came in and made some plays that we’re used to Eric making,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “We’re certainly happy to see that. The more comfortable he is, the more minutes he’s going to get. He’ll get back to his regular role, I anticipate, fairly soon.”

Fatts Russell scored 18 points for the Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten), who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 21 and 25. Donta Scott added 12 as Maryland snapped a four-game skid in the series. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points off the bench for Penn State (11-13, 6-10).

As in Friday’s victory at Nebraska, which snapped a five-game skid, Ayala came off the bench. He hit a three-pointer in the first half, but his greatest impact came after halftime. A three-pointer capped an 8-0 run that gave Maryland the lead for good, and another three pushed the Terps’ advantage to 46-39 and prompted Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsberry to call a timeout.

Ayala also was responsible for Maryland’s next two baskets.

“I definitely feel good,” he said. “My hand isn’t bothering me as much. … My confidence level is there. I wouldn’t be out on the court if I didn’t feel like I could help the team and I didn’t feel like myself.”

Ayala didn’t look comfortable or assertive during a two-point outing off the bench at Nebraska, but he was closer to his usual self against Penn State.

“I know how good of a player he is,” Shrewsberry said. “He got going in that stretch and really spurred them on to kind of open the game up.”

It was the third consecutive competitive showing from Maryland since it suffered a 110-87 loss to Iowa on Feb. 10. The Terps lost by a point at Purdue, then blasted Nebraska, 90-74, for their most lopsided victory away from home this season.

Then they stymied the Nittany Lions — and appeared to get Ayala back on track for the closing stretch.

“The way we’re playing right now, if Eric gets hot, it’s going to be scary,” Russell said. “We know how explosive Eric can be. He’s getting healthy, and I’m excited for him to be 100 percent.”

Here’s what else to know from Monday’s game:

Russell’s late charge

After going scoreless on three shot attempts in the first half, Russell took seven shots in the first five minutes of the second. He made three of them, producing Maryland’s first seven points after halftime.

“We felt like we should have been up at halftime, and the game was tied,” Russell said. “I just came out there and tried to make some energy plays and tried to be aggressive on the offensive end for myself and others.”

He also closed out the victory, going 8 for 10 at the foul line in the final 53.3 seconds to prevent Penn State from getting within a possession for the first time since Ayala’s burst early in the second half.

Steal of the week

Sophomore Ian Martinez has reemerged as a consistent factor in Maryland’s rotation over the past five games, and his defensive prowess again made a difference against the Nittany Lions.

Martinez had four steals off the bench, matching his total from Friday at Nebraska. He’s the first Maryland player with four steals in consecutive games since Greivis Vasquez did it March 6 and 12, 2010, against Virginia and Georgia Tech.

“That’s the Ian Martinez that I see every day in practice,” Russell said. “I’m glad he’s finally coming out there and showing who he truly is.”

Conference tourney talk

Monday’s victory could be vital to the Terps’ hopes of avoiding the first day of the Big Ten tournament. Because it was the only meeting of the season between the teams, Maryland holds the head-to-head tiebreaker should it be necessary.