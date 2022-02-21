The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit, who finished first in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 before testing positive for an anti-inflammatory, is formally disqualified and all purse money is forfeited.

Bob Baffert, the horse’s Hall of Fame trainer, was suspended from all Kentucky racing facilities for 90 days and fined $7,500.

Medina Spirit died suddenly in December after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California.

This is a developing story and will be updated.