In June 2021, Baffert was handed a two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Incorporated, which hosts the Derby. Monday’s decision by the KHRC extends the ban to all facilities in the state under its jurisdiction from March 8 through June 5.

Churchill Downs issued a separate statement Monday recognizing Derby runner-up Mandaloun as the winner of last year’s race, and it offered congratulations to the horse’s trainer, Brad Cox.

“Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports,” the statement read, “and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction.”

The KHRC decision comes a week after the commission held a closed hearing at which an attorney for Baffert, Clark Brewster, argued that the anti-inflammatory treatment betamethasone was not administered illegally to Medina Spirit because it came in the form of an ointment rather than an injection. In the wake of the discovery of betamethasone in the horse’s system after a race-day test last year, Baffert initially denied it was administered to Medina Spirit before attributing the positive result to the use of an antifungal ointment called Otomax.

“Medina Spirit was treated by veterinarian prescription with a topical salve for a skin infection,” Brewster told Thoroughbred Daily News after last week’s hearing. “The Kentucky rules expressly permit use of topical salves, and the treatment given to Medina did not violate any rule.”

The three stewards who presided over the hearing were not swayed by Brewster’s argument, however.

Medina Spirit died suddenly in December after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California. In a statement this month, the California Horse Racing Board said that a necropsy of Medina Spirit, who was subsequently cremated, did not establish a definitive cause of death.

This year’s Kentucky Derby is set to be staged May 7, with the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness in Baltimore, scheduled for May 21 and the third race in the series, the Belmont Stakes in New York state, scheduled for June 11.