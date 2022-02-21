Instead of baseball pants and cleats, they wore jeans and sneakers. Instead of jerseys, they wore polo shirts. Then all at once they marched through the parking lot and into Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins — and the site of what both sides have said will be a week’s worth of in-person negotiations.

No one is using that stadium for much at the moment, given that a lockout now in its third month has forced the postponement of spring training and at least a week’s worth of Grapefruit and Cactus League games. Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, San Diego Padres owner Ron Fowler and representatives from MLB already had made their way inside.

Over the course of five hours Monday afternoon, the sides met face-to-face for about 75 minutes, broke into their own caucuses to discuss rebuttals for a few hours, met again, then separated again, according to people involved, who said the sides addressed a wide range of issues. Players spoke directly to owners in those meetings, according to a person in the room.

MLB also made a proposal, one the union did not find particularly helpful. Owners upped their commitment to a bonus pool that would reward high-achieving players not yet qualified for arbitration from $15 million to $20 million to be disbursed among 30 top performers. The union’s latest proposal called for that bonus pool to consist of $115 million to be distributed among 150 players.

MLB also increased the number of teams it would be willing to include in a draft lottery from three to four, having argued repeatedly that merely agreeing to a lottery at all, instead of automatically rewarding the worst team with the top pick, represents a concession in itself. The union believes MLB is not moving far enough to prevent annual also-rans from being rewarded with revenue sharing and prime draft picks and has asked that a draft lottery include eight teams.

Just as importantly, neither side made any change to its proposal for the competitive balance tax threshold or tax rates — a sticking point that is usually one of the final pieces negotiated in any CBA discussion. MLB was the last side to move on that number, upping its offer to one that sets the threshold at $214 million in 2022 and calls for it to increase to $222 million over the five-year agreement.

MLB’s offer also includes a near doubling of the tax rates charged to teams that eclipse those thresholds, which union representatives have maintained must change before a deal can get done. The union’s most recent stated goal for the CBT threshold is $245 million, and MLBPA representatives have altered that proposal in recent weeks.

Both sides will soon have to find middle ground there and elsewhere if they hope to avoid missing regular season games, something both have said publicly they do not want to do — while suggesting privately that the other side is secretly plotting to hold out until that happens.

Earlier this month, MLB informed the players union that the latest date it believes a deal can get done to start the regular season on time is Feb. 28. The union does not necessarily agree with that, but MLB has more control over the timeline than the players: The lockout is not mandatory, and the owners could lift it at any time.