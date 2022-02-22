That was it. Burke had statistics and the word-of-mouth praise from coaches around the area. Those 15 walks, though, accounting for close to a fourth of Lile’s plate appearances in Florida, made Burke pause in his research. Zero home runs, Burke figured, was just Lile, still a teenager, facing better pitchers than he ever had. But patience and great eyesight can be gleaned at any age.

“So when we first got into the cage together, I wanted to test it out,” Burke said. “I’d throw 15 straight great pitches. Then I’d throw one ball wide and it’s just a calm take for him. I mean, it’s an early take. As hitting instructors, we’re not eye doctors. We can’t teach you that. Most great hitters have great vision, and I really think he fits that mold.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When the Nationals hold an early camp for select minor leaguers this week, bringing a bunch of non-40-man-roster players to their facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., Lile will be among the outfielders. Last spring, some in the organization graded him as an end-of-first-round talent, making it hard to see him landing with Washington. They were thrilled, then, when he slipped into the second, where the Nationals took him 47th overall.

A throwing-arm injury kept Lile from playing outfield in the Complex League. Instead, he made 19 starts at designated hitter, finishing with only two extra-base hits and an 0-for-14 stretch mixed in. But he saw a different level of pitching, the way velocity was complemented by well-commanded breaking balls, and soaked his feet in it. It made him itch for more.

“I would say I was more anxious than anything, especially in those first at-bats, just seeing what pro ball was like,” Lile said in a recent phone interview. “It’s always been a dream, you know? You want to get a hit so badly. But I think I settled in pretty quickly and was able to learn a lot from the experience, from all the coaches. It’s still baseball.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When Lile and Burke paired up in Louisville, Burke started by speaking with a few Nationals coaches about what they saw in Lile’s left-handed swing. Burke had a six-year career, splitting time with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, and has been a hitting instructor since 2011. He knows the dangers of telling a kid one thing while his organization is saying another. But Washington’s assessment of Lile was in line with what Burke noticed on video and in person.

Since Lile had some trouble with two-seamers and change-ups away from righties, Burke drilled him to get lower in his stance and have better control of his barrel. Burke also pounded the top of the zone with four-seamers, mimicking how most modern pitchers are taught to approach hitters. He never wanted Lile to feel like he could predict the next pitch. Anticipation, he told Lile, only works if you can react to being wrong.

“If I went up and in and then immediately threw something soft down and away, if he was still guessing up and in, he was either going to come right over the top of it and hit a groundball to first base, or he was going to miss it entirely,” Burke explained. “So just challenging the extreme parts of the strike zone and also variants of velocity. That’s what the game is.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Does that mean he was trying to get Lile to think less?

“No, no, no,” Burke said. “Part of climbing the ladder, especially as an outfielder, is what you do with your thoughts. You have so much time in your head. With a thoughtful and smart kid like Daylen, it’s probably not a good thing to say, ‘Quit thinking so much.’ It’s more: ‘What am I thinking about?’ Let’s make sure we’re grading ourselves in a way that’s fair and achievable. Let’s crunch our decisions, not our results. I’m not big on ‘See ball, hit ball.’ It’s oversimplified. If you’re not seeing and hitting the ball well, let’s figure out how to do it better.”

Soon, Lile will test his progress against minor league teammates and then opponents. Because of his age and inexperience, he will likely start the season with the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals, promoted alongside Manager Jake Lowery and some others from his draft class. It is clear Lile values feedback from familiar voices. While dissecting his first few months with Washington, he mentioned Lowery, Mark Harris (now a developmental coach in high-A Wilmington), Destin Hood (developmental coach at the complex) and Troy Gingrich (lower-level hitting coordinator) as those he’s already learned a lot from.

Ask coaches and teammates about Lile, and they immediately point to how serious and quiet he can be. Burke did the same, saying Lile is “very earnest, very intense.” Lile has a simple explanation for the impression.