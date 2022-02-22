Since when are officials supposed to remind coaches about the rules?

Wait, there’s more: Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel for not taking action against Howard instantly after his coach reached out and hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. And last, but certainly not least, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for responding to Manuel’s inaction with inaction of his own for more than 24 hours — then managing to twice work the hypocritical phrase “student-athletes,” into a one paragraph statement announcing that Howard will be suspended for Michigan’s next five games.

Here’s the list of good guys: No one.

That’s how bad this incident was for the two schools, for the Big Ten and for college basketball.

It started when Michigan, trailing by 15 points with under 15 seconds to play, continued to press against Wisconsin backups, who were in the game since, well, the game was over. It continued when Gard foolishly took a timeout to — as he explained later — try to avoid a 10-second violation.

Really? Who cares? Give them the ball, let them make a three or whatever and walk off with your win.

It got worse — much worse — when Howard, whose team is struggling after a superb season a year ago, tried a blow-by handshake with Gard, pausing only long enough to pull down his mask and say, “I’ll remember this s---.”

Gard tried to explain to Howard why he had called the time out. Howard didn’t want to hear it and started walking away. Gard put his hand on Howard’s chest to stop him. The two men began pushing one another, and then a full-blown melee involving players and assistant coaches broke out.

As everyone was pushing and shoving, Howard, who is 6-foot-9, reached across several people and hit Krabbenhoft. It is difficult to tell from the video whether he hit him with an open hand or a closed fist. It really doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse or explanation for that happening.

Howard made a triumphant return to his alma mater in 2019 when John Beilein surprised the basketball world by leaving to (briefly) coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Howard had been part of the famous/infamous Fab Five that went to national championship games in 1992 and 1993, although neither banner hangs in Crisler Center because of NCAA sanctions imposed after the Fab Five “era,” was over. Beilein also took Michigan to two national title games, losing once to Louisville and once to Villanova. Those banners still hang from the Crisler rafters.

Howard played in the NBA for 19 seasons, winning titles on LeBron James-led Miami Heat teams in 2012 and 2013. He then worked for six seasons as a Heat assistant before succeeding Beilein in the summer of 2019. His return to Michigan came with much fanfare since the Fab Five are still viewed as heroes by most connected to the school.

Michigan was 19-12 during Howard’s first season and probably outside the bubble (it finished ninth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record) for the NCAA tournament that was not played. A year ago, the Wolverines were 23-5, won the Big Ten regular season title and reached the elite eight of the NCAA tournament before losing 51-49 to UCLA. Howard won several national coach-of-the-year awards.

But there was a black mark amid all the kudos. During a quarterfinal game against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament, Howard got into a shouting match with Terrapins’ Coach Mark Turgeon. Howard later said it began when Turgeon started demanding that the officials give Howard a technical foul because he was outside the coaching box arguing a call. Howard yelled at Turgeon, who yelled back and the two men started charging at one another. Turgeon — almost a foot shorter than Howard and a cooler head — stopped after three steps while Howard had to be held back.

Howard was ejected from the game — which Michigan won — and said afterward that his Chicago upbringing led to his reaction. “If a man charges at you, you don’t back away,” he said

This incident was much worse. Howard was wrong to still be pressing with the game over; Gard was wrong to call a timeout; and Gard was wrong to put a hand on Howard. But Howard’s swing at Krabbenhoft — regardless of what Krabbenhoft may have said — was inexcusable.

The three players suspended for one game each — two from Michigan and one from Wisconsin — for throwing punches were wrong, too. But they were simply caught up in the havoc of the moment and no doubt thought they were defending their coaches.

Although Manuel instantly issued a statement condemning Howard’s role in the incident, he took no action. It should not have been left to the Big Ten to suspend Howard. The coach works for Michigan and represents Michigan. The school should have been the one to punish Howard.

Gard, who was fined $10,000 for putting his hand on Howard, is hardly innocent either. His explanation of the needless time out is hollow. He should have just said: “You know, now that I’ve had time to think about it, I should have just let it go. I apologize.” Instead he talked about “having the right to call time out.” There’s a difference between having the right to do something and doing what’s right.

No one got it right here. And what about the unidentified referee who advised Gard on the rules? He should be suspended for a game or two. It is one thing for an official to tell a player he can’t move on an inbounds pass. It is another to be giving coaches a primer on the rules. (For the record, that rule should have been changed years ago to not allow a clock reset after a time out.)

Howard finally issued an apology after the suspension was announced, no doubt part of Michigan’s deal with the Big Ten to get him back on the bench for the conference tournament. At 14-11, Michigan is currently on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines are fortunate, however, that Phil Martelli will step in as their interim coach. Martelli was a hugely successful coach at St. Joseph’s for 24 years and knows what he’s doing.

Howard has now been involved in two incidents that never should have taken place. He’s 49 years old and he’s no longer in the Chicago schoolyards where he grew up. He’s got two strikes. A third and he should be out.

It would also be nice if Gard apologized for his role in the whole mess by acknowledging that he shouldn’t have called time out. Howard should not have been pressing. But, as the old saying goes, two wrongs do not make a right.