English clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are in the final 16 of the competition, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the situation Tuesday as he spoke in the House of Commons to announce sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian billionaires after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine.
“A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status — [there is] no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries,” Johnson said.
UEFA said in a statement Tuesday that it was not planning to move the game out of Russia but was “constantly and closely monitoring” developments. The Associated Press, citing an unnamed person it said had knowledge of the situation, reported that the crisis over Ukraine was discussed by top-level UEFA officials, including organization president Aleksander Ceferin.
Johnson was not the only British official to address the situation Tuesday. Nadine Dorries, the UK’s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said on Twitter that she had “serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies.”
“We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize his illegal invasion of Ukraine,” she added.
Tracey Crouch, the former UK sports minister, told the BBC that UEFA should move the final “immediately.”
There is recent precedent for UEFA moving the Champions League final from its original site. The organization has had to relocate the event in each of the past two years, both times from Turkey to Portugal, because of the coronavirus pandemic.