So the final visit to John Paul Jones Arena for retiring Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski presents Virginia with one last crack, at least before the ACC tournament, at another convincing triumph given the underwhelming body of work from its final two opponents.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cavaliers come into the game 82nd in the Net Rankings used in part to determine a program’s worthiness for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament’s field of 68.

Advertisement

“We’ve had some struggles, but I think we continue, we use the words ‘chase’ and ‘pursue’ quality, and I think we know how airtight we have to be,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “Not perfect, but really good from a defensive standpoint, to be in a lot of competitive games and continue to try to improve offensively.”

The Cavaliers’ upswing this month has included two of their most robust offensive showings, most recently outlasting Miami, 74-71, Saturday night at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., while matching their second most points in an ACC game this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Senior forward Jayden Gardner sparked the season sweep of the Hurricanes with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including a turnaround step-back jumper from the foul line as the shot clock expired to expand the lead to 65-57 with 1:39 to play in the second half.

Advertisement

Gardner has finished with at least 23 points in two of the last three games and leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season (15.3) after transferring from East Carolina, where he was first-team all-AAC as a junior, and immediately joining the starting lineup.

Gardner is averaging 18.7 points over the last six games, with a season-high of 26 in a conference game on 10-of-19 shooting during a 63-53 victory over visiting Georgia Tech Feb. 12. The performance marked the most points by a Cavaliers player against an ACC opponent this season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any win for us is big time,” said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark, who scored 17 points against the Hurricanes, “because we know we have a big week coming up.”

The Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3) entered this week in first place in the ACC, one game in front of Notre Dame, and have won nine of 10. Their only loss in that stretch was to visiting Virginia, 69-68, Feb. 7 when Reece Beekman made a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the second half.

The sophomore guard helped produce the Cavaliers’ second win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995 with the second dramatic three-pointer of his college career. Beekman also sank a three-pointer at the buzzer in last season’s ACC tournament quarterfinals to beat Syracuse, 72-69.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gardner, meantime, scored 17 points against the Blue Devils and guarded freshman sensation Paolo Banchero with more success than most. Banchero leads Duke in scoring (16.9) but managed nine points, a season low, on 3-for-9 shooting against the Cavaliers.

It remains the only game this season in which Banchero, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward and projected lottery pick in the NBA draft, has failed to reach double figures.

“When you’re playing against Coach K’s teams, that kind of talent, you’ve just got to be down and ready and work and be collectively good and individually good defensively,” Bennett said. “Some of those guys are so good at manufacturing their own offense, whether it’s creating space, pull-ups, getting to the rim.”

Story continues below advertisement

Virginia limited the Blue Devils to 10-for-27 shooting (37 percent) in the first half and permitted only two players, center Mark Williams and guard Trevor Keels, to score in double digits.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers also forced 15 turnovers that led to 20 points and committed just five, equaling their second fewest this season and fewest overall against an ACC opponent.

A victory Wednesday would deliver Virginia its first two-game regular season series sweep of the Blue Devils since 1994-95 in addition to keeping the Cavaliers in the mix to finish among the top four in the conference and secure a double-bye in the ACC tournament.

Six of the past eight results between the schools have been decided by two points or fewer.