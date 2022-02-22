He held on for a 5-2 win and became the Cavaliers’ third state champion, joining Brady Pruett (126 pounds) — Purnell’s best friend, who encouraged him to start wrestling in his sophomore year — and Sean Garretson (106).

“[Purnell] actually won two state titles in the course of 20 seconds,” Coach Mike Laidley said.

Purnell’s primary sport is football; he is set to join the University of Virginia as a defensive end. He was a backup on the wrestling team until two weeks ago, when the starting heavyweight quit a week before the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships.

“It was really electric,” Purnell said. “There’s no feeling like winning in wrestling.”

Despite having only 11 wrestlers compete, Spalding finished in third place with 229.5 points, trailing only Mount Saint Joseph (300.5) and St. Mary’s Ryken (279).

Will Levy of Landon was named most outstanding wrestler after winning the 138-pound title match against Mount Saint Joseph’s Cameron Cannaday.

Also, Montgomery Blair won its first Montgomery County title since 1972. The Blazers pulled it off by sweeping the individual crowns of the last three weight classes, lifting them over Churchill and Springbrook in dramatic fashion.

— Shane Connuck

Indoor track and field

It was a weekend of championships for D.C. and Maryland as St. John’s won the D.C. State Athletic Association titles and the Severna Park boys took home the Maryland 4A trophy.

In Maryland, the smaller classes also produced powerhouse performances at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore. Huntingtown senior Adam Szatanek led a dominant throwing team by placing first in the shot put with a mark of 58 feet 5.25 inches, a school record and a top-10 throw in state indoor track history.

“It's a lot of mental preparation because it's just you versus yourself,” Szatanek said. “I set a goal for myself to put up a new personal record, not to win the state championship specifically, but we ended up doing both of those.”

Huntingtown’s Aiden Walker and Travis Hook finished second and fifth in the event. Together with Szatanek, the throwing team netted 22 points — almost half of the team total of 48.5 that gave Huntingtown the 3A title Thursday.

On the girls’ side, Northern came out on top in a battle with Howard, finishing at 67 points to Howard’s 65.

In the 2A championship Wednesday, the Oakland Mills boys dominated behind sprinter Judson Lincoln IV. The 6-foot-3 senior won the 300 meters in 36.38 seconds and the 500 meters in 1:07.27. He also helped secure wins for the Scorpions in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Oakland Mills scored 109 points, well ahead of second-place Walkersville (38).

— Aaron Credeur

Swimming

South County senior Katherine Helms enjoys her routines. She warms up with Aleigha Scherber, a fellow swimmer on her club team, Mason Makos; she also heads to Panera before meets, selecting a chicken-based meal (often a chicken Caesar salad). And Monday through Friday, she wakes up at 4:15 a.m. to swim with Makos.

At the Virginia Class 6 state swim meet, the final competition of her high school career, that routine and those early alarms paid off. She won both of her events, the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, and passed three swimmers while anchoring the 200 freestyle relay to bring the Stallions from seventh place to fourth. Helms said she built her strongest relationships while swimming before sunrise, which has sustained her love of the sport. With eight club practices each week, her drive stems from Makos.

“We’re all on our own high school teams, but our Makos family is where our hearts are,” Helms said.

Helms has enjoyed her high school career, but she’s even more excited for her next four years at North Carolina State because of the college’s team-centric environment, which mimics her club experience.

“Once you’re a college athlete … you’re competing for something bigger than yourself,” Helms said. “That’s what’s going to make me an even better swimmer — competing for my team, competing for my coaches.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Hockey

Spalding succeeds with strong defense, so when it led Calvert Hall by three goals in the second period Thursday in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference A championship game, Coach Rob Trantin was encouraged.

But Calvert Hall took advantage of the Cavaliers’ rare defensive missteps, and Spalding allowed three shorthanded goals and an unfortunate knock-in by its goalie as he attempted to make a save late in a tied game. An empty-netter sealed the Cavaliers’ fate as they lost, 6-4.

“Our Spalding teams take a lot of pride in the fact that, when we do have games where we go up by [a few] goals, teams don’t come back,” Trantin said. “It doesn’t happen often [where teams come back]; we’re normally very stout defensively, so it’s very disappointing that that’s the end result.”

Defense was in fact the reason Spalding beat Calvert Hall in the teams’ previous meeting Feb. 4. The Cavaliers were able to block shots and keep the puck away from the goal in that one, but they couldn’t match that effort last week.

“They’ve been the strength of our team, so for one night to be like that is tough,” Trantin said. “I have a lot of confidence in our defenders and our goaltending. I’m sure they want to have a lot of those plays back, but that’s hockey.”

The Cavaliers will face St. Albans in the first round of the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League tournament Wednesday. St. Albans (8-6-1) defeated Landon in a shootout to win the Interstate Athletic Conference title, 2-1.

Spalding previously lost to St. Albans in their only meeting in December, but Trantin said he believes the Cavaliers can fare well if they clean up their power play and cut down on penalties.