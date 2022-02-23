The crowd booed, and Zverev gave his ruined racket to a child in the stands.

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday,” he wrote in an Instagram story. "I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament and the sport that I love.

“As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down.”

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

Moments before the outburst, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and cursing as he disputed the ruling of a shot that was called in, setting up match point. Glasspool’s ace then ended the match.

Zverev, the tournament’s defending champion in singles, was immediately “withdrawn” from the event, and his second-round singles opponent, Peter Gojowczyk, was advanced to the next round in the draw.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night,” the Association of Tennis Professionals said in a statement, “Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.”

The 24-year-old German player, who was a U.S. Open finalist in 2020 and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, became the subject of an investigation by the ATP last fall after allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova. Zverev has denied the accusations.

As far as potential further punishment for Zverev’s outburst in Mexico, there is some recent precedent in how the ATP dealt with Nick Krygios. The Australian player was suspended 16 weeks and fined $138,000 for “aggravated behavior” for an outburst during the 2019 Western & Southern Open.